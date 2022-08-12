InventHelp Inventor Develops Loss Prevention Device for Cards (DAL-183)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a better way to keep track of your credit/debit card or ID card," said an inventor, from Denton, Texas, "so I invented the DEE CTRL. My design would provide a convenient means of notifying you if you forget or leave your card behind."

The invention provides an effective loss prevention device for financial transaction cards, personal identity cards, etc. In doing so, it prevents the card from being lost or misplaced. As a result, it enables the user to quickly resolve any loss or theft issues and it provides added peace of mind. The invention features a compact design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for the general population.

The original design was submitted to the Dallas sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-DAL-183, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

