Best Employer In 2022: Belkins Agency Honored As Silver Stevie® Award Winner

DOVER, Del., Aug. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Belkins Inc. has been named the winner of a Silver Stevie® Award in the Employer of the Year Worldwide - Advertising, Marketing, & Public Relations category in the seventh annual Stevie Awards for Great Employers.

In only five years, a small work-from-home startup with zero investment blossomed into a full-scale digital marketing agency producing $10M ARR. Today Belkins is the #1 B2B lead generation agency driving results for businesses in 50+ industries worldwide. A team of talented professionals empowers businesses of all sizes to grow through innovative marketing and sales solutions, technology, and by creating meaningful partnerships.

Belkins eNPS score makes 93 points, which is well above industry median scores. Due to its flexibility, trust, and human-centered approach, Belkins has fostered strong and sustainable relationships within its organization. The company's carefully tailored culture inspires employees to feel engaged and motivated to bring their best results, grow, and really enjoy their work. Since 2020 Belkins team has tripled in size, with a retention rate of 91,1%.

"We are honored to be recognized amongst the most prominent world companies and will continue to strive for excellence," says Vladislav Podolyako, Founder and CEO at Belkins.

"We always put people before numbers. I believe that through empathy and team communication, any business challenge can be overcome."

About Stevie® Awards

The Stevie® Awards is the world's premier business awards program. Stevie® recognizes outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide.

The Stevie® Awards have been presented to organizations of all types and sizes, from start-ups to Fortune 500 companies, from more than 60 nations. The organizations that have won multiple Stevie Awards include American Express, IBM, Virgin Airlines, Microsoft, Oracle, Starbucks Coffee Company, and many more.

Winners of the awards named the Stevies from the Greek word meaning "crowned" will be recognized during a gala awards dinner on Saturday, September 17, at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.

