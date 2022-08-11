St. Croix Hospice Opens New Branch in Albert Lea, Minn.

ALBERT LEA, Minn., Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- St. Croix Hospice has expanded service in Minnesota with the addition of a new location in Albert Lea. This enables the agency to serve more communities throughout the southeastern part of the state.

(PRNewsfoto/St. Croix Hospice) (PRNewswire)

"The St. Croix Hospice Albert Lea office is a natural extension of our Minnesota team and allows us to expand our services to more communities in the area" says Heath Bartness, St. Croix Hospice Chief Executive Officer. "Our expert clinical teams live in the communities they serve, which means they're readily available to provide consultations, admissions and care for local patients and families. We have been caring for people in Albert Lea and surrounding communities for a long time so there is a real benefit to having more care teams in the area."

"By adding an additional location in the southeastern portion of the state we are reducing travel time to the patient's bedside which enables us to improve our response time for urgent patient needs," continued Jamie Hanson, Statewide Clinical Director for St. Croix Hospice in Minnesota. "Less travel also improves job satisfaction for our care teams who are able to spend more time with patients and families and less time on the road."

Hospice care provides quality of life for patients with a terminal diagnosis when a cure is no longer an option, focusing on comfort and dignity. St. Croix Hospice surrounds patients, families and caregivers with a team of compassionate experts who support their physical, social, emotional and spiritual needs.

St. Croix Hospice specializes exclusively in hospice with a care model tailored to the unique needs of hospice patients and their families. Care teams see patients wherever they call home, including private residences, nursing homes or assisted living facilities. St. Croix Hospice teams take pride in partnering with families and community providers to ensure a dignified end-of-life transition.

About St. Croix Hospice

St. Croix Hospice supports patients, their families and caregivers when they need us the most, delivering exceptional hospice care 24 hours a day, 365 days a year wherever a patient calls home. With branches in Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wisconsin, St. Croix Hospice takes pride in round-the-clock availability, prompt response and same day admissions, including evenings, weekends and holidays. Contact St. Croix Hospice 24/7 at 855-278-2764 or stcroixhospice.com.

CONTACT: Bronwyn Pope

bpope@stcroixhospice.com

612-418-8186

