SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Weiss Law Investigates Gemini Therapeutics, Inc.

NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. ("Gemini" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: GMTX), in connection with the proposed merger of the Company with Disc Medicine, Inc. ("Disc"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, Gemini shareholders are expected to own approximately 28% of the combined company and Disc shareholders are expected to own approximately 72% of the combined company. Prior to the closing of the proposed merger, Company shareholders will be issued contingent value rights ("CVR's) representing the right to receive certain payments from proceeds received by the combined company, if any, related to pre-transaction legacy assets during the period ending one year following the closing of the merger.

Weiss Law is investigating whether (i) Gemini's board of directors acted in the best interests of Company shareholders in agreeing to the proposed transaction, (ii) the per-share merger consideration adequately compensates Gemini's shareholders, and (iii) all information regarding the sales process and valuation of the transaction will be fully and fairly disclosed.

