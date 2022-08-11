Science and Technology Daily: 5G Empowers International Communication Capacity in Multimedia Era

HARBIN, China, Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This is a report from Science and Technology Daily: 2022 is a crucial year for the large-scale development of 5G applications and the comprehensive iterative upgrading of the technology.

Held both online and offline on August 9, the theme of the 2022 World 5G Convention Media Forum is "5G empowers international communication capacity".

Experts and professionals from domestic and international media outlets, and 5G tech enterprises jointly discussed the in-depth integration of 5G technology and international communication from the perspective of globalization, explored the direction of international communication with 5G technology in multimedia era, and analyzed how to formulate targeted international communication strategies in accordance with the needs of international audiences on media forum of the 2022 World 5G Convention.

Director of China International Communications Group (CICG), Du Zhanyuan shared four viewpoints on the future development of 5G media and the empowerment of 5G technology, saying, "we need to build the 5G ecology of the international communication."

President of Science and Technology Daily, Zhang Biyong said, "Science and Technology Daily (S&T Daily) has been paying close attention to the dynamic development of the integration between 5G technology and media, guiding global media on multiple levels, dimensions and channels. S&T Daily is always upholding scientific spirit when reporting openness and innovation, digital security, ecological protection and climate change. We are trying to influence international media in an objective manner, clear up misunderstandings, making the whole world have a better knowledge of China's scientific progress and smart solutions and actively promote the building of a community with a shared future for humankind."

Director of Science and Technology Department of Heilongjiang Province, Zhang Changbin and President of Heilongjiang Daily Press Group, Zhang Chunjiao attended the forum and gave viewpoints concerning local multimedia industry.

The pivotal role of 5G in communication

Editor-in-chief of S&T Daily, Xu Zhilong said that the construction of 5G ecology has reached a golden opportunity. With the empowerment of 5G technology, the structure and ability of media to collect and spread information have changed accordingly, thus strong international communication strength is needed to make China's voice heard.

Director of China Society of Science and Technology System Reform, Zhang Jingan said, "China's development needs the world, and the world needs China. It is crucial to let the world know about China through the media. It is of great significance to build the friendship circle among Belt and Road Initiative through the media. 5G technology should be used to enable more foreign friends to understand and support China, so as to become an inevitable force for world peace and development."

Deputy editor-in-chief of Guangming Daily, Zhao Jianguo said, "5G has brought new opportunities for change of the mainstream media. Artificial intelligence, blockchain, big data and other cutting-edge technologies created 'a modern communication network on a whole new level' for production and transmission of news. Ultra HD, 5G livestreaming and VR will lead to greater innovation in transmission, and constantly improve the influence of mainstream media. Empowered by technologies, the news chain will be infinitely expanded with media convergence. These are all enabling tools for international communication."

Deputy editor-in-chief of China Daily, Sun Shangwu also shared his opinion, saying, "As a media person, firstly we will focus on mobile communication and enhance immediacy, enabling exchanges between China and the rest of the world to spread faster and further. Secondly, we need to make our exchanges more social and interactive to make them more approachable and accessible. Thirdly, we should focus on visualization and make it more vivid so as to make China-foreign exchanges more active."

New requirements for international communication in 5G era

Dean of Academy of contemporary China and World studies, Yu Yunquan said, "The 5G era has put forward new requirements for international media communication. Firstly is to deepen the thinking of Internet of Things and strengthen the exploration and application of new platforms. Secondly, further improve the "precision" of information services, especially the planning ability. Thirdly, Accelerate the depth of integration with the technology industry, better meet the needs of the audience."

Targeted communication of all-media, cross culture and multiple languages will become the new trend in the information age.

Vasily Pushkov, director of International Cooperation, Sputnik News Agency and Radio, said, "The COVID-19 pandemic showed the crucial role, which new technologies play in international communications and information exchange. Online formats of interaction are developing rapidly; virtual international events bring together thousands of participants from all over the world, and bilateral online meetings with partners have become something common."

Zhao Sha, China Media Development Director of PR Newswire said, "People who work in the media industry are paying closer attention to data from the audience. The increase of the number of views, shares, likes and videos played directly affects the entire industry."

5G empowers the media industry of the future

Emilio Saldaña, head of science and technology for TV channel 22 in Mexico said, "The fast transmission and ultra-low latency of 5G technology will revolutionize the digital media industry, particularly in two aspects: how news is collected and how it is delivered. 5G technology can help our journalists improve their ability to capture breaking news and produce media products in a short period of time. With the popularization of 5G technology, we will continue to optimize the delivery and experience of news in the digital era."

Forum guests from Huawei, Tencent, ZTE and Qualcomm also elaborated on the various channels and ways that technology can help improve the international communication capacity from the perspective of 5G application technology, and described the multi-sensory experience of immersive news.

