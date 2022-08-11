Caring Senior Service founder slated to speak at home care conferences

The non-medical home care franchise's CEO, Jeff Salter, will discuss how innovation can improve the way home care workers care for seniors and the disabled

SAN ANTONIO, Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Caring Senior Service, a non-medical home care franchise, announced today that CEO and founder Jeff Salter is scheduled to discuss how innovation can improve the home care industry at the Texas Association for Home Care and Hospice's (TAHCH) 53rd Annual Meeting later this month and at the National Association for Home Care and Hospice's (NAHC) Annual Conference and Expo in October.

Caring Senior Service CEO Jeff Salter will discuss how innovation can improve the home care service industry in two speaking engagements. (PRNewswire)

"While it seems that non-medical home care has changed very little over the past few years, the fact is that innovation in the industry is coming and should be met with open arms," Salter said. "Technical advances in how we communicate with family members, how we physically care for clients, and how we interact with a client's own medical devices are something our workforce and our care management teams need to be trained to manage."

Salter is slated to share key methods on how Caring Senior Service has evolved to meet today's challenges and what the industry will need to be competitive in the future. In his address titled, "The Home Care Industry Needs a Revolution," Salter will discuss some of the technologies and advancements home care companies should expect to see in the coming years.

Caring Senior Service already uses a proprietary tablet-based software called Tendio® to assist franchisees in operating their locations. This software offers a family/caregiver portal, real-time video conferencing, caregiver tracking, electronic timesheets and a messaging center. The home care company credits Tendio® with improving workflows and enhancing service delivery.

Salter is scheduled to speak at 11:15 a.m. on Aug. 31 at the three-day TAHCH conference in Round Rock, Texas. For more information, visit https://www.tahchannualmeeting.com/.

The NAHC Annual Conference and Expo, which will be held in St. Louis, Missouri, will feature Salter's session on Oct. 25 from 11 a.m. to noon. For more information, visit https://www.nahc.org/.

About Caring Senior Service

Caring Senior Service is a non-medical home care services company based in San Antonio, Texas. Founded by CEO Jeff Salter in 1991, the company provides assistance to seniors, the disabled population and any adult who may need help with the tasks of everyday living such as bathing, running errands and preparing food. After adding locations throughout Texas in the 1990s, the company extended its reach through franchising in 2002. It now boasts more than 50 locations throughout the U.S. Its non-profit "Close the Gap in Senior Care" began in 2021 to raise awareness of the overlooked and underserved aspects of senior care. This program was launched when Salter rode an electric bike more than 9,000 miles to each Caring Senior Service location nationwide to raise awareness of home modifications needed to avoid fall risks among the senior population. For more information on Caring Senior Service, please visit their website at https://www.caringseniorservice.com/.

