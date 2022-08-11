AerCap Holdings N.V. Reports Financial Results for the Second Quarter 2022

- Net income for the second quarter of 2022 was $340 million, or $1.40 per share.
- Adjusted net income for the second quarter of 2022 was $464 million, or $1.91 per share.
DUBLIN, Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE: AER), the global leader in aviation leasing, today reported financial results for the second quarter of 2022 ended June 30, 2022.
"AerCap generated strong results in the second quarter, with a significant increase in activity across all of our businesses. The ongoing recovery in air travel continued to strengthen across all major regions, and was manifested in high levels of cash collections and greater utilization of our fleet during the quarter. The strength in passenger demand, coupled with supply constraints across the industry, is resulting in a favorable leasing environment," said Aengus Kelly, Chief Executive Officer of AerCap.
Highlights:
- Executed 184 transactions in the second quarter of 2022, including 125 lease agreements, 16 purchases and 43 sales.
- Significant deleveraging in the second quarter of 2022: adjusted debt/equity ratio of 2.8 to 1 at June 30, 2022.
- Cash flow from operating activities was approximately $1.2 billion in the second quarter of 2022.
- Strong cash collections, higher utilization and a decrease in deferral balances.
- 100% of new aircraft order book placed through 2023.
- 10% margin on gain on sale of assets sold in the second quarter of 2022.
- $17 billion in total sources of liquidity, representing next 12 months' sources-to-uses coverage ratio of 2.1x.
- Rating outlook revised to positive by Fitch.
Revenue and Net Spread
Three months ended June 30,
Six months ended June 30,
2022
2021
% increase/
2022
2021
% increase/
(U.S. Dollars in millions)
(U.S. Dollars in millions)
Lease revenue:
Basic lease rents
$1,462
$871
68 %
$3,015
$1,760
71 %
Maintenance rents and other receipts
103
131
(21 %)
289
314
(8 %)
Total lease revenue
1,564
1,002
56 %
3,304
2,074
59 %
Net gain on sale of assets
35
22
56 %
38
27
42 %
Other income
71
207
(66 %)
118
226
(48 %)
Total Revenues and other income
$1,671
$1,232
36 %
$3,461
$2,327
49 %
Basic lease rents were $1,462 million for the second quarter of 2022, compared with $871 million for the same period in 2021. The increase was primarily due to the impact of the GECAS acquisition. Basic lease rents were negatively impacted by the loss of revenues from Russian aircraft and were reduced by $52 million as a result of the amortization of lease premium assets.
Maintenance rents and other receipts were $103 million for the second quarter of 2022, compared with $131 million for the same period in 2021. The decrease was primarily due to lower maintenance revenue recognized as a result of lease terminations during the second quarter of 2022. Maintenance rents were reduced by $53 million as a result of maintenance rights assets that were amortized to revenue.
Net gain on sale of assets for the second quarter of 2022 was $35 million, relating to 29 assets sold for $386 million, compared with $22 million for the same period in 2021, relating to 12 aircraft sold for $139 million. The increase was primarily due to the volume and composition of asset sales.
Other income for the second quarter of 2022 was $71 million, compared with $207 million for the same period in 2021. The decrease was primarily driven by the amount of proceeds from unsecured claims. Other income in the second quarter of 2022 included $39 million of proceeds from unsecured claims, whereas other income in the second quarter of 2021 included $193 million of proceeds from unsecured claims.
Three months ended June 30,
Six months ended June 30,
2022
2021
% increase/
2022
2021
% increase/
(U.S. Dollars in millions)
(U.S. Dollars in millions)
Basic lease rents
$1,462
$871
68 %
$3,015
$1,760
71 %
Adjusted for:
Amortization of lease premium/deficiency
52
1
NA
109
2
NA
Basic lease rents excluding amortization of lease premium/deficiency
$1,514
$872
73 %
$3,124
$1,763
77 %
Interest expense
400
293
37 %
781
574
36 %
Adjusted for:
Mark-to-market of interest rate caps and swaps
3
—
NA
39
10
NA
Interest expense excluding mark-to-market of interest rate caps and swaps
403
293
38 %
820
584
41 %
Net interest margin (*)
$1,110
$580
92 %
$2,304
$1,179
95 %
Depreciation and amortization
(581)
(392)
48 %
(1,215)
(789)
54 %
Net interest margin, less depreciation and amortization
$530
$187
183 %
$1,089
$390
179 %
Average lease assets (*)
$59,064
$36,023
64 %
$60,601
$36,190
67 %
Annualized net spread (*)
7.5 %
6.4 %
7.6 %
6.5 %
Annualized net spread less depreciation and amortization (*)
3.6 %
2.1 %
3.6 %
2.2 %
(*) Refer to "Notes Regarding Financial Information Presented in This Press Release" for details relating to these non-GAAP measures
Interest expense excluding mark-to-market of interest rate caps and swaps was $403 million for the second quarter of 2022, compared with $293 million for the same period in 2021. AerCap's average cost of debt was 3.0% for the second quarter of 2022 and 3.8% for the same period in 2021, excluding debt issuance costs, upfront fees and other impacts.
Selling, General and Administrative Expenses
Three months ended June 30,
Six months ended June 30,
2022
2021
% increase/
2022
2021
% increase/
(U.S. Dollars in millions)
(U.S. Dollars in millions)
Selling, general and administrative expenses
$78
$47
66 %
$148
$88
67 %
Share-based compensation expenses
27
26
3 %
54
42
30 %
Total selling, general and administrative expenses
$105
$73
44 %
$202
$130
55 %
Selling, general and administrative expenses increased to $105 million for the second quarter of 2022, compared with $73 million for the same period in 2021. The increase was primarily driven by higher expenses as a result of the GECAS acquisition.
Other Expenses
Asset impairment charges were $12 million for the second quarter of 2022, compared to $57 million for the same period in 2021. Asset impairment charges recorded in the second quarter of 2022 related to lease terminations and sales transactions and were largely offset by related maintenance revenue. Leasing expenses were $193 million for the second quarter of 2022, compared with $59 million for the same period in 2021. The increase was primarily due to higher transition costs, lessor maintenance contributions and other leasing expenses and an increase in maintenance rights expense as a result of the GECAS acquisition.
Effective Tax Rate
AerCap's effective tax rate was 14% for the second quarter of 2022 and the second quarter of 2021. The effective tax rate is impacted by the source and amount of earnings among our different tax jurisdictions as well as the amount of permanent tax differences relative to pre-tax income or loss, and certain other discrete items.
Book Value Per Share
June 30, 2022
June 30, 2021
(U.S. Dollars in millions,
Total AerCap Holdings N.V. shareholders' equity
$15,034
$9,384
Ordinary shares outstanding
245,848,357
133,378,888
Unvested restricted stock
(5,032,769)
(5,254,512)
Ordinary shares outstanding (excl. unvested restricted stock)
240,815,588
128,124,376
Book value per ordinary share outstanding (excl. unvested restricted stock)
$62.43
$73.24
Financial Position
June 30, 2022
December 31, 2021
% increase/
(decrease) over
December 31, 2021
(U.S. Dollars in millions)
Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
$1,402
$1,915
(27 %)
Total assets
69,748
74,570
(6 %)
Debt
47,928
50,205
(5 %)
Total liabilities
54,636
57,922
(6 %)
Total AerCap Holdings N.V. shareholders' equity
15,034
16,571
(9 %)
Total equity
15,111
16,647
(9 %)
Flight Equipment Portfolio
As of June 30, 2022, AerCap's portfolio consisted of 3,599 aircraft, engines and helicopters that were owned, on order or managed. The average age of the company's owned aircraft fleet as of June 30, 2022 was 7.2 years (3.8 years for new technology aircraft, 13.1 years for current technology aircraft) and the average remaining contracted lease term was 7.2 years.
Notes Regarding Financial Information Presented in This Press Release
The financial information presented in this press release is not audited.
Due to rounding, numbers presented throughout this document may not add up precisely to the totals provided and percentages may not precisely reflect the absolute figures.
The following are definitions of non-GAAP measures used in this press release. We believe these measures may further assist investors in their understanding of our operational performance.
Adjusted net income / earnings per share
Adjusted net income is calculated as net loss excluding the after-tax impact of net charges related to the Ukraine Conflict, the amortization of maintenance rights and lease premium assets recognized under purchase accounting, and GECAS transaction and integration-related expenses. Adjusted earnings per share is calculated by dividing adjusted net income by the weighted average of our ordinary shares outstanding. Given the relative significance of these items during 2022, we have chosen to present this measure in order to assist investors in their understanding of the changes and trends related to our earnings.
Three months ended June 30, 2022
Six months ended June 30, 2022
Net income
Earnings
per share
Net (loss) income
(Loss) earnings
per share
(U.S. Dollars in millions, except share and per share data)
Net loss / loss per share
$340
$1.40
($1,661)
($6.92)
Adjusted for:
Net charges related to Ukraine Conflict
—
—
2,729
11.33
Amortization of maintenance rights and lease premium assets recognized under purchase accounting
132
0.55
290
1.20
Transaction and integration-related expenses
9
0.04
27
0.11
Income tax effect of above adjustments
(18)
(0.07)
(381)
(1.57)
Adjusted net income / earnings per share*
$464
$1.91
$1,004
$4.14
* Denominator for adjusted earnings per share:
Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted
240,008,449
Potentially dilutive shares, whose effect would have been anti-dilutive
2,375,552
Adjusted weighted average shares outstanding - diluted
242,384,001
Adjusted earnings per share
$4.14
Adjusted debt/equity ratio
This measure is the ratio obtained by dividing adjusted debt by adjusted equity.
- Adjusted debt means consolidated total debt less cash and cash equivalents, and less a 50% equity credit with respect to certain long-term subordinated debt.
- Adjusted equity means total equity, plus the 50% equity credit relating to the long-term subordinated debt.
Adjusted debt and adjusted equity are adjusted by the 50% equity credit to reflect the equity nature of those financing arrangements and to provide information that is consistent with definitions under certain of our debt covenants. We believe this measure may further assist investors in their understanding of our capital structure and leverage.
June 30, 2022
December 31, 2021
(U.S. Dollars in millions,
Debt
$47,928
$50,205
Adjusted for:
Cash and cash equivalents
(1,229)
(1,729)
50% credit for long-term subordinated debt
(1,125)
(1,125)
Adjusted debt
$45,574
$47,351
Equity
$15,111
$16,647
Adjusted for:
50% credit for long-term subordinated debt
1,125
1,125
Adjusted equity
$16,236
$17,772
Adjusted debt/equity ratio
2.8 to 1
2.7 to 1
Net interest margin, annualized net spread, annualized net spread less depreciation and amortization and average cost of debt
Net interest margin is calculated as the difference between basic lease rents, excluding the impact of the amortization of lease premium/deficiency recognized under purchase accounting, and interest expense, excluding the impact of the mark-to-market of interest rate caps and swaps. Annualized net spread is net interest margin expressed as a percentage of average lease assets. Annualized net spread less depreciation and amortization is net interest margin less depreciation and amortization, expressed as a percentage of average lease assets. Average cost of debt is calculated as interest expense, excluding mark-to-market on interest rate caps and swaps, debt issuance costs, upfront fees and other impacts, divided by average debt balance. We believe these measures may further assist investors in their understanding of the changes and trends related to the earnings of our leasing activities. These measures reflect the impact from changes in the number of aircraft leased, lease rates and utilization rates, as well as the impact from changes in the amount of debt and interest rates.
Lease assets
Lease assets include flight equipment held for operating leases, flight equipment held for sale, net investment in finance leases and maintenance rights assets.
About AerCap
AerCap is the global leader in aviation leasing with one of the most attractive order books in the industry. AerCap serves approximately 300 customers around the world with comprehensive fleet solutions. AerCap is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (AER) and is based in Dublin with offices in Shannon, Miami, Singapore, Memphis, Amsterdam, Shanghai, Abu Dhabi, Seattle, Toulouse and other locations around the world.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains certain statements, estimates and forecasts with respect to future performance and events. These statements, estimates and forecasts are "forward-looking statements". In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "might," "should," "expect," "plan," "intend," "will," "aim," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "predict," "potential" or "continue" or the negatives thereof or variations thereon or similar terminology. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release are forward-looking statements and are based on various underlying assumptions and expectations and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions, and may include projections of our future financial performance based on our growth strategies and anticipated trends in our business. These statements are only predictions based on our current expectations and projections about future events. There are important factors, including the impacts of, and associated responses to: the Ukraine Conflict; the Covid-19 pandemic; our ability to successfully integrate GECAS' operations and employees and realize anticipated synergies and cost savings; and the potential impact of the consummation of the GECAS transaction on relationships, including with employees, suppliers, customers and competitors, that could cause our actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results, level of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. As a result, we cannot assure you that the forward-looking statements included in this press release will prove to be accurate or correct. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the future performance or events described in the forward-looking statements in this press release might not occur. Accordingly, you should not rely upon forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results and we do not assume any responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of any of these forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable law, we do not undertake any obligation to, and will not, update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
AerCap Holdings N.V.
Unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheets
(U.S. Dollars in thousands, except share data)
June 30, 2022
December 31, 2021
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$1,229,008
$1,728,794
Restricted cash
173,441
185,959
Trade receivables
125,642
181,455
Flight equipment held for operating leases, net
54,306,782
57,825,056
Investment in finance leases, net
2,033,033
1,929,220
Flight equipment held for sale
64,084
304,362
Prepayments on flight equipment
4,628,946
4,586,848
Maintenance rights and lease premium, net
3,777,875
4,444,520
Other intangibles, net
196,238
208,879
Deferred tax assets
109,662
121,571
Associated companies
724,745
705,087
Other assets
2,378,135
2,348,017
Total Assets
$69,747,591
$74,569,768
Liabilities and Equity
Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities
$1,789,922
$1,958,096
Accrued maintenance liability
2,315,468
2,900,651
Lessee deposit liability
743,485
773,753
Debt
47,927,887
50,204,678
Deferred tax liabilities
1,859,478
2,085,230
Total Liabilities
54,636,240
57,922,408
Ordinary share capital €0.01 par value, 450,000,000 ordinary shares authorized as of June 30, 2022 and
December 31, 2021; 250,347,345 and 250,347,345 ordinary shares issued and 245,848,357 and 245,395,448
ordinary shares outstanding (including 5,032,769 and 5,822,811 unvested restricted stock) as of
June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively
3,024
3,024
Additional paid-in capital
8,546,331
8,522,694
Treasury shares, at cost (4,498,988 and 4,951,897 ordinary shares as of June 30, 2022 and
December 31, 2021, respectively)
(259,646)
(285,901)
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
2,926
(79,335)
Accumulated retained earnings
6,741,794
8,410,261
Total AerCap Holdings N.V. shareholders' equity
15,034,429
16,570,743
Non-controlling interest
76,922
76,617
Total Equity
15,111,351
16,647,360
Total Liabilities and Equity
$69,747,591
$74,569,768
AerCap Holdings N.V.
Unaudited Consolidated Income Statements
(U.S. Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six months ended June 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Revenues and other income
Lease revenue:
Basic lease rents
$1,461,526
$871,237
$3,015,172
$1,760,324
Maintenance rents and other receipts
102,798
130,934
288,693
313,829
Total lease revenue
1,564,324
1,002,171
3,303,865
2,074,153
Net gain on sale of assets
35,200
22,453
38,485
27,248
Other income
71,188
207,444
118,378
226,017
Total Revenues and other income
1,670,712
1,232,068
3,460,728
2,327,418
Expenses
Depreciation and amortization
580,744
392,162
1,215,158
788,720
Net charges related to Ukraine Conflict
—
—
2,728,718
—
Asset impairment
11,803
57,054
14,228
73,386
Interest expense
399,994
292,887
780,779
573,704
Loss on debt extinguishment
901
—
2,041
6,061
Leasing expenses
193,231
59,010
401,286
103,542
Selling, general and administrative expenses
104,872
73,071
202,347
130,422
Transaction and integration-related expenses
9,245
69,197
26,633
94,675
Total Expenses
1,300,790
943,381
5,371,190
1,770,510
Loss on investment at fair value
(12,464)
—
(12,351)
(2,463)
Income (loss) before income taxes and income of investments
accounted for under the equity method
357,458
288,687
(1,922,813)
554,445
Income tax (expense) benefit
(50,044)
(40,531)
228,263
(80,395)
Equity in net earnings of investments accounted for under the equity method
33,148
1,703
34,431
3,855
Net income (loss)
$340,562
$249,859
($1,660,119)
$477,905
Net income attributable to non-controlling interest
(736)
(108)
(885)
(129)
Net income (loss) attributable to AerCap Holdings N.V.
$339,826
$249,751
($1,661,004)
$477,776
Basic earnings (loss) per share
$1.41
$1.95
($6.92)
$3.73
Diluted earnings (loss) per share
$1.40
$1.92
($6.92)
$3.68
Weighted average shares outstanding - basic
240,367,450
128,243,450
240,008,449
128,064,564
Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted
242,264,561
129,896,210
240,008,449
129,690,334
AerCap Holdings N.V.
Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(U.S. Dollars in thousands)
Six months ended June 30,
2022
2021
Net (loss) income
($1,660,119)
$477,905
Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
1,215,158
788,720
Net charges related to Ukraine Conflict
2,938,487
—
Asset impairment
14,228
73,386
Amortization of debt issuance costs, debt discount, debt premium and lease premium
161,633
33,932
Amortization of fair value adjustment on debt
(4,017)
(8,254)
Maintenance rights write-off
179,667
30,211
Maintenance liability release to income
(131,427)
(140,047)
Net gain on sale of assets
(38,485)
(27,248)
Deferred tax (benefit) expense
(225,819)
82,388
Share-based compensation
54,381
41,986
Collections of finance leases
140,140
42,344
Loss on investment at fair value
12,351
2,463
Loss on debt extinguishment
2,041
6,061
Transaction and integration-related expenses
—
74,601
Other
(90,383)
2,863
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Trade receivables
44,327
21,394
Other assets
48,132
(198,019)
Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities
(151,845)
(133,183)
Net cash provided by operating activities
2,508,450
1,171,503
Purchase of flight equipment
(1,328,669)
(470,584)
Proceeds from sale or disposal of assets
796,373
267,779
Prepayments on flight equipment
(415,070)
(30,537)
Other
84,683
—
Net cash used in investing activities
(862,683)
(233,342)
Issuance of debt
84,996
1,320,537
Repayment of debt
(2,413,244)
(1,945,210)
Debt issuance and extinguishment costs paid, net of debt premium received
(9,135)
(221,037)
Maintenance payments received
353,522
163,280
Maintenance payments returned
(172,570)
(91,957)
Security deposits received
148,781
108,057
Security deposits returned
(140,441)
(156,314)
Dividend paid to non-controlling interest holders and others
(580)
(183)
Repurchase of shares and tax withholdings on share-based compensation
(8,140)
(16,503)
Net cash used in financing activities
(2,156,811)
(839,330)
Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
(511,044)
98,831
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
(1,260)
(756)
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period
1,914,753
1,495,290
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period
$1,402,449
$1,593,365
