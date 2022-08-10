GRS Technology Solutions successfully achieves SOC 2 Type II Certification

FAIRFAX, Va., Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GRS Technology Solutions, a cybersecurity and technology consulting firm that supports small and medium sized businesses in the Washington, DC area since 2008, recently announced attainment of Service Organization Compliance (SOC) Type 2 Certification. This milestone demonstrates GRS's outstanding commitment to its clients by ensuring their mission critical data assets are trusted and secure.

GRS's specialized team of highly qualified cybersecurity experts worked diligently to achieve SOC 2 certification. This certification is attained via a comprehensive and extensive external audit that certifies GRS fully complies with a set of defined systems and processes to ensure stringent protection of their clients' information security assets. As part of this effort, GRS partnered with A-LIGN, a licensed SOC 2 auditor, to conduct an audit and certify that GRS's Managed IT and Cybersecurity Program meets stringent requirements as set forth by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA). These criteria include strict controls regarding the security, availability, processing, integrity, confidentiality, and privacy of infrastructure and systems.

According to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), cybersecurity threats are significantly on the rise and account for serious and potentially devasting threats to intellectual property, business operations, and financial security (in excess of $6 trillion per year in damages). GRS's highly expert team of professionals understands the complexities of these risks and is committed to protecting their clients by securing their data assets. "We made a significant investment in this certification because we are truly committed to taking advanced measures in providing top notch security services to our clients and ensure their information security assets and privacy are protected and trusted" said Larry Burbano, GRS's CEO. "This is absolutely mission critical for any company in today's cybersecurity environment. It an integral part of our trusted relationship commitment to every single GRS client and is foundational for their successful growth and profitability."

According to Burbano, "Our next compliance objective as a company is to complete a Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) Level 2 audit based on the NIST 800-171 framework. This will provide commitment and value to our DoD clients by fulfilling CMMC L2 assessment requirements." GRS's internal cybersecurity team expects to accomplish this major milestone by the end of this year.

About GRS Technology Solutions

GRS is a cybersecurity and technology consulting firm that has been supporting small and medium sized businesses in the Washington, DC area since 2008. They provide high-end, enterprise-level managed cybersecurity and information technology (IT) solutions, including cybersecurity and compliance solutions, cloud services, IT management, help desk support services, and technology strategy. They aim to be an integral part of your success by helping you fully leverage information technology and ensure the safety and privacy of your company's most critical data assets. GRS partners with their clients as an extension of their businesses, not as a contractor or freelancer, bringing an entire team of cybersecurity experts to be an integrated and extended strategic partner as part of your company.

You don't have to be a Fortune 500 company to have enterprise high-end cybersecurity and IT solutions. With the right partner small businesses can thrive, comply, and achieve any security challenge in today's highly volatile cybersecurity environment.

