NuVasive Announces Departure of Chief Commercial Officer

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUVA), the leader in spine technology innovation, focused on transforming spine surgery with minimally disruptive, procedurally integrated solutions, today announced the resignation of Massimo Calafiore, executive vice president and chief commercial officer, effective August 31, 2022, to become the chief executive officer of a privately-held, orthopedics technology company. Upon Mr. Calafiore's resignation, his responsibilities will be reallocated among current members of management while the Company aligns its commercial structure to its long-term strategy.

"On behalf of the NuVasive team, I would like to thank Massimo for his impact on our organization," said Chris Barry, chief executive officer. "He has accomplished much during his tenure at NuVasive and we wish him great success in his new opportunity."

Mr. Calafiore stated, "In my five years at NuVasive, I am very proud of our collective work to transform surgery, advance care and most importantly—change the lives of patients around the world. NuVasive is an amazing company, and I'm excited to see what it will accomplish through bringing world-class, innovative technology to market."

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUVA) is the leader in spine technology innovation, with a mission to transform surgery, advance care, and change lives. The Company's less-invasive, procedurally integrated surgical solutions are designed to deliver reproducible and clinically proven outcomes. The Company's comprehensive procedural portfolio includes surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, software for surgical planning, navigation and imaging solutions, magnetically adjustable implant systems for spine and orthopedics, and intraoperative neuromonitoring technology and service offerings. With more than $1 billion in net sales, NuVasive operates in more than 50 countries serving surgeons, hospitals, and patients. For more information, please visit www.nuvasive.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

NuVasive cautions you that statements included in this news release that are not a description of historical facts are forward-looking statements that involve risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors which, if they do not materialize or prove correct, could cause NuVasive's results to differ materially from historical results or those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The potential risks and uncertainties which contribute to the uncertain nature of these statements include, among others, risks associated with acceptance of the Company's surgical products and procedures by spine surgeons and hospitals, development and acceptance of new products or product enhancements, clinical and statistical verification of the benefits achieved via the use of NuVasive's products, the Company's ability to adequately manage inventory as it continues to release new products, its ability to recruit and retain management and key personnel, and the other risks and uncertainties described in NuVasive's news releases and periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. NuVasive's public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission are available at www.sec.gov. NuVasive assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances arising after the date on which it was made.

