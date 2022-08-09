Erin Ashley Simon Esports Internship Fund Expands In Its Second Year with Contribution from XSET to Open Doors for Aspiring Gaming Professionals

Simon and XSET Invites Other Companies to Join in Their Campaign to Provide Educational Opportunities at the University of Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky., Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- XSET , the world's fastest-growing gaming and lifestyle organization, and its co-owner, Erin Ashley Simon, announced today the expansion of the Erin Ashley Simon Esports Internship Fund at the University of Kentucky, designed for students interested in a career in gaming and esports. The fund has grown to $5,000 with XSET and Simon focused on developing the fund in the coming years by attracting support from other companies and influencers. Applications are now open for the 2022-23 academic year at https://uky.scholarshipuniverse.com/ through August 22, 2022. The recipient will be selected this fall.

The Erin Ashley Simon Esports Internship Fund includes a multi-year internship, which offers extensive mentorship and experiential learning opportunities that engage and educate students on the complex gaming and esports ecosystem. The initiative seeks to make the pathway to experience and learn about working in gaming possible for students who may not have otherwise had the opportunity to take that type of college courses.

"I want more aspiring professionals who want to get into this industry to have all the tools and resources they need to make that happen," said Erin Ashley Simon, co-owner of XSET. "There are a lot of industries out there who are curious about gaming, but I'm encouraging all of them to stop eyeing and get involved with the fund. This is the perfect opportunity for non-endemic companies to see and understand the growth of this industry and the people who make it move."

Simon is a multimedia personality, host, producer and consultant within esports, gaming and entertainment and works tirelessly behind the scenes in the industry to provide more opportunities for those in underserved, underrepresented and marginalized communities. Her love and passion for these areas has helped to shape who she is today, pushing the culture forward, and breaking barriers as an Afro-Latina female in the industry. As co-owner of one of the fastest growing gaming and lifestyle organizations currently, she is helping to shape the culture of the organization to ensure the company has content and deep-rooted connections in music, entertainment, diversity and the gaming industry.

