Barclays deploys Microsoft Teams globally as its preferred collaboration platform to enable better connectivity for its employees worldwide

Multiyear agreement represents one of the largest deployments of Teams in the financial services industry

LONDON, and REDMOND, Wash., Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On Tuesday, Barclays Bank PLC (Barclays) and Microsoft Corp. announced Barclays has deployed Microsoft Teams as its preferred collaboration platform, powering collaboration for more than 120,000 colleagues and service partners in key locations around the globe. Under the agreement, Barclays is streamlining its existing communications and collaboration solutions, with Teams replacing several point solutions previously in use across the company.

As part of its efforts to better connect employees across its business units and functions, Barclays and Microsoft jointly executed a deployment plan for the use of Teams across the company. This plan included enhancing the data retention, search and retrieval capabilities available within Microsoft Purview to meet Barclays' needs.

"Modern technology is essential to enabling our employees to deliver the highest level of service to our customers in a way that is resilient and sustainable," said Craig Bright, global chief information officer, Barclays. "Microsoft Teams gives us an end-to-end collaboration platform that helps us connect our colleagues and enhance our business capabilities."

Seeking to provide its employees with a comprehensive collaboration platform enables teams to interact and work together in a dynamic, modern way, Barclays was intent on delivering a robust Teams experience. Barclays was able to deliver on this strategy.

Barclays deployed Teams globally within months and the impact was instant. It enabled greater collaboration and better communication between teams, while reducing email traffic to get things done more efficiently.

"Over the past two years, digital collaboration has become central to how work gets done. Barclays is leading the way for the financial services industry globally, by giving its employees modern communication and collaboration tools that enable them to connect without friction," said Rajesh Jha, executive vice president, Experiences & Devices, Microsoft.

