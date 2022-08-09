Aseptic Packaging Demand to Grow 5.5% Annually Through 2026

CLEVELAND, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new Freedonia Group analysis forecasts demand for aseptic packaging for food to increase 5.5% annually to $2.3 billion in 2026. Aseptic processing will increasingly be preferred over more traditional thermal processing methods such as retort and hot fill due primarily to its shorter heating times, which better maintains the flavor, texture, and nutrition of food that these other processing methods.

Freedonia Group logo (PRNewswire)

Strong Gains in Aseptic Packaging Demand Expected in Every Application Except Juice

Through 2026, aseptic packaging will continue to see strong demand growth in the packaging of milk and milk alternatives, soups, tomato products, and other foods. However, growth will lag significantly in the juice market – the largest application of aseptic packaging – due to market maturity and a declining interest in the overall ambient juice category, which faces intense competition from fresh and cold-pressed juices and other lower sugar beverages.

Aseptic Cartons Remain Most Popular Form of Aseptic Packaging

Aseptic cartons account for the largest share of aseptic packaging, and they are increasingly taking share from traditional shelf stable packaging such as cans in applications such as soups, stocks, broths, and sauces. The advantages aseptic cartons offer over cans include their lower weight, more modern aesthetic, and greater shelf appeal. However, the higher cost of these products and issues surrounding their recyclability will restrain even further penetration into these applications.

Want to Learn More?

Aseptic Food Packaging provides historical data (2011, 2016, and 2021) and forecasts for 2026 for aseptic food packaging demand for in current dollars (including inflation) by product, application, and material.

Products:

cartons

bottles and jars

pouches

cups

bag-in-box

other packaging

Food applications:

juice

milk and milk alternatives

soups, stocks, and broth

processed fruits and vegetables

sauces and condiments

meal replacements

baby food and formula

dairy-based foods

other food

Materials:

plastic

paperboard

glass

About the Freedonia Group - The Freedonia Group, a division of MarketResearch.com, is the premier international industrial research company, providing our clients with product analyses, market forecasts, industry trends, and market share information. From one-person consulting firms to global conglomerates, our analysts provide companies with unbiased, reliable industry market research and analysis to help them make important business decisions. With over 100 studies published annually, we support over 90% of the industrial Fortune 500 companies. Find off-the-shelf studies at https://www.freedoniagroup.com/ or contact us for custom research: +1 440.842.2400.

Press Contact:

Corinne Gangloff

+1 440.842.2400

cgangloff@freedoniagroup.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Freedonia Group