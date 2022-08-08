YouFit Gyms Hosts Charity Indoor Pickleball Tournament at Four South Florida Locations Benefiting Cancer Research Institute

Announces Addition of Indoor Pickleball Courts at Select locations For Members

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla., Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- YouFit Gyms , the popular nationwide fitness chain, today, on National Pickleball Day, announced a Charity Pickleball Tournament taking place on September 17-18, 2022 at four South Florida locations. As part of the gym's YouFit Lifts initiative, a community focused program that partners with, and supports, local charities and nonprofit organizations in the communities surrounding their 80 locations across the country, the Pickleball Tournament will donate all funds raised to the Cancer Research Institute in honor of longtime employee, David Sarner, who recently lost his battle to the disease.

YouFit Gyms To Host Charity Pickleball Tournament and Adds Indoor Pickleball To Select South Florida Gyms

Former professional tennis player and YouFit Gyms CEO, Brian Vahaly is excited to bring the fastest growing sport in the country to YouFit. "We strive to make fitness affordable and fun and with the addition of indoor pickleball in our clubs we continue to succeed," says Vahaly. "Pickleball is an incredible exercise for both beginners and experienced players and the sport helps to build a sense of community, another important pillar for YouFit."

The tournament is open to the public as well as members and there will be a $20 entry fee to participate. All funds will be donated to the Cancer Research Institute. Tournament Winners will receive a one-year Premium + Membership to YouFit Gyms and a 2-month supply of energy drinks from CELSIUS, the tournament sponsor. Tournament locations include:

South Pompano - 401 S Federal Highway, Pompano Beach, FL, 33060

North Lauderdale - 7346 West Mcnab Road, North Lauderdale, FL, 33068

Sunrise - 2101 N University Drive, Sunrise, FL 33322

West Boca Sandalfoot - 23078 Sandalfoot Plaza Drive, Boca Raton, FL 33428

YouFit Gyms is partnering with Pickleball Is Great , a leading pickleball tournament management company, to help run the tournament, bracket system and ensure that players have the proper equipment. Keeping participants energized throughout the two-day event, CELSIUS will be on hand providing samples of their energy drink that is clinically proven to boost metabolism and provide essential energy via formulas infused with essential vitamins and minerals and functional ingredients.

To sign up to participate, visit https://pickleballbrackets.com/ptd.aspx?eid=c6fa70db-b56a-44ee-8852-8017874e331f

Additionally, YouFit will offer indoor pickleball with complimentary equipment rentals at these four locations for Premium and Premium+ members. YouFit has plans to roll out pickleball in more locations over the course of the coming months. "As a former professional tennis player, I understand the benefits pickleball and all racket sports have on mental and physical health," says Vahaly. "Studies have shown that racket sports lower the risk of death from heart disease and stroke by 56%. Our ability to provide our YouFit members a totally different form of exercise that not only boosts health, but also provides a sense of community and fun, is something we are very proud of," Vahaly continued.

For more information or to find a YouFit Gyms location near you, visit https://youfit.com/ . Follow on social media at @YouFitGyms.

About YouFit Gyms

With 80 locations nationwide, YouFit Gyms offers a premium fitness experience at an accessible price. Memberships start at $9.99 and individual personal training sessions cost as low as $35. YouFit Gyms offer everything from Olympic weightlifting platforms and endless cardio equipment, to small group personal training, high-energy fitness classes, customized nutrition advice from registered dietitians, and virtual fitness classes. By combining cutting-edge workouts and high-end amenities with an unbeatable price, YouFit Gyms members can take charge of their wellness journey, no matter what fitness level they start from.

