TACO CABANA CELEBRATES HATCH CHILE SEASON WITH A NEW LIMITED-TIME HATCH CHILE MARGARITA & A FULL PLATFORM OF NEW MENU ITEMS

-Limited-Time Hatch Chile Menu Options Available Starting August 17, 2022 at All Texas Locations-

SAN ANTONIO, Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Launching August 17, 2022, for the first time in the company's history and in celebration of Hatch Chile season, Taco Cabana is offering all-new Hatch Chile Smoked Pulled Pork menu options at all Taco Cabana Texas locations. Guests can enjoy Tacos for $3.19, a three-pack of Street Tacos served with Hatch Chile Ranch for $4.99, a Breakfast Bowl for $5.49 and a Crunchy Burrito served with Hatch Chile Ranch and tortilla chips for $8.59. Items are available for a limited-time only and while supplies last.

Following the launch of Taco Cabana's Margarita Headquarters, guests 21 years of age or older can enjoy the perfect complement to the new Hatch Chile food items - a refreshing frozen margarita with a kick, the all-new $4 Hatch Chile Margarita. The spicy tequila beverage will be this season's rotating flavor offered alongside Taco Cabana's 12 permanent margarita options at $3 each all-day, every day.

"Hatch Chile season in Texas is a tradition, one that Texans look forward to every year. For the first time in Taco Cabana's 40+ year history, we wanted to celebrate Hatch season with an exciting new Hatch Chile platform showcasing both food and beverage items," said Ulyses Camacho, Taco Cabana's Chief Operating Officer. "We're introducing a Hatch Chile Breakfast Bowl, a Crunchy Burrito made with tortilla strips and adding to our recent Margarita Headquarters launch, a one-of-a-kind Hatch Chile Margarita. Guests can also enjoy Hatch Chile flavors with Taco Cabana favorites like street tacos and tacos served on our warm flour tortillas made daily in-restaurant." said Camacho.

Taco Cabana's limited-time Hatch Chile menu options can be ordered in-restaurant, via online ordering for front counter and curbside pick-up, in the drive-thru or by mobile order when using the MY TC!® App or TacoCabana.com. For more information on Taco Cabana's menu items, please visit TacoCabana.com .

About Taco Cabana:

Taco Cabana, a subsidiary of YTC Enterprises, LLC, was founded in 1978. The brand specializes in Tex-Mex-inspired food including enchiladas, fajitas, quesadillas, flautas, tacos, flour tortillas and a selection of made-from-scratch salsas and sauces. Restaurants feature open-display cooking, a selection of bottled beer and signature tequila margaritas, patio dining, drive-thru windows, curbside pick-up, delivery and catering. As of August 1, 2022, Taco Cabana operates 143 company-owned restaurants in Texas. For more info, visit www.tacocabana.com.

