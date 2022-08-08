InventHelp Inventor Develops Emergency Drone to Summon Help (TLP-127)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a device to provide vital emergency communication for individuals traveling in remote areas," said an inventor, from Moberly, Mo., "so I invented the 911 DRONE. My design ensures that a wireless cellular network can be accessed for calling 911 if needed."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to summon emergency assistance from a remote location. In doing so, it ensures that the user's GPS location is shared with emergency responders. As a result, it enhances safety and emergency communication and it provides added peace of mind. Additionally, the invention features a portable design that is easy to use and transport so it is ideal for outdoor enthusiasts, boaters, etc.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-TLP-127, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp