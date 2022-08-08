FTC Solar and AUI Partners to Shorten Build Times and Increase Energy Yields with New Distributed Generation Solar Tracking Solutions

New offering provides rapid solar tracking design through installation for sites under 20 megawatts

FTC will utilize its proprietary Voyager+ tracker, a next-generation 2P single-axis tracker, which provides ease of installation, high energy yields vs. fixed-tilt systems, and reliability even when faced with harsh weather conditions.

AUI Partners to manage lead generation, plant design, and construction, ensuring fast quoting, delivery, and rapid installation times

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As reports indicate the global distributed generation (DG) market could reach $386 billion by 2026, and with North America being the fastest-growing region , solar tracking provider FTC Solar (Nasdaq: FTCI) is collaborating with solar contracting company AUI Partners on a new offering for the DG market. With faster delivery and installation times than current solutions on the market for smaller projects, FTC Solar's DG Solutions Business Unit with AUI Partners will provide solar tracking services for sites under 20MWs. This new collaboration will help FTC Solar's customers achieve maximum energy optimization by utilizing FTC Solar's proven Voyager+ 2P solar tracker and AUI's extensive experience in site design and construction. The partnership will leverage an innovative sourcing strategy and inventory capabilities with the goal of providing delivery lead times of as short as 8 weeks – based on project specifications.

FTC Solar DG Solutions (PRNewswire)

FTC Solar's DG Solutions Business Unit with AUI Partners will provide solar tracking services for sites under 20MWs.

"Despite the growth in DG as a result of federal and state-wide pushes for increased solar projects, there is still a shortage of comprehensive solutions that give customers what they need in a timely manner," said Mario Carbone, Partner at AUI Partners. "By combining FTC's resilient and versatile Voyager tracker and optimization software with our lead generation, design, delivery, and installation services, we are able to offer customers an innovative design-through-installation service that ultimately benefits developers by reducing the number of project partners they need to commission."

FTC Solar and AUI Partners are targeting multiple segments for this offering, including commercial and industrial (C&I), community solar programs, projects for independent power producers (IPP), and smaller one-off projects for sectors such as agriculture. FTC Solar and AUI Partners will utilize proprietary automation technology to provide a fast turnaround time on project quotes. The partnership is available throughout the United States.

"By ensuring materials are readily available for these projects, DG Solutions will deliver faster than many other providers in the market, which can require more than six months," said Sean Hunkler, CEO of FTC Solar. "We see tremendous growth potential for this market over the next few years. However, for it to grow successfully, resilient turnkey solutions are imperative, and working with the team at AUI Partners will help us complete these projects quickly, which is a win for both the customer and the planet."

FTC Solar unveiled its Voyager+ product in September of 2021 to optimize for large format modules, withstand wind speeds up to 120mph, and provide tracking solutions for complex sites. To optimize the Voyager+ tracker, FTC offers a variety of software solutions, including its SunPath platform, which will also be available for Distributed Generation projects.

Meet the team during this year's RE+ on September 19th to 22nd at booth #504. Come see how FTC Solar and AUI Partners can reduce your lead time and increase your energy yields.

For more information, please visit https://ftcsolar.com/dg-solution/

About FTC Solar

FTC Solar is a fast-growing, global provider of solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services. FTC Solar's innovative tracker designs provide compelling performance and reliability, with an industry-leading installation cost-per-watt advantage. Founded in 2017 by a group of renewable energy industry veterans, FTC Solar is headquartered in Austin, Texas, and maintains a sales and support presence in the Middle East, Asia, Europe, Australia, India, and Africa. For more information, please visit https://www.ftcsolar.com/.

About AUI Partners

AUI was formed in 1983 and is a full-service commercial and renewable energy contractor based in Fort Worth, Texas. AUI Partners offers the Solar Power and BESS Industries a team of construction professionals who are capable of providing turn-key services for all design and construction needs. AUI is capable to plan and fast-track schedules, without compromising quality and safety. AUI has also been recognized four years in a row by Solar Power World as a Top Solar EPC Contractor. For more information, please visit https://www.auipartners.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are not historical facts but rather are based on our current expectations and projections regarding our business, operations, and other factors relating thereto. Words such as "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "anticipate," "predict," "potential," "continue," "expects," "intends," "plans," "projects," "believes," "estimates" and similar expressions are used to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and as such are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described in more detail in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the section entitled "Risk Factors" contained therein.

FTC Solar undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events, or changes in its expectations, except as required by law.

Media Contact:

Sarah Malpeli

Technica Communications

+1 (408) 806-9626 Ext. 6840

ftcsolar@technicacommunications.com

(PRNewsfoto/FTC Solar, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE FTC Solar