FINAL DEADLINE ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Encourages Investors in Waste Management, Inc. with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Schall Law Firm , a national shareholder rights litigation firm, reminds investors of a class action lawsuit against Waste Management, Inc. ("Waste Management" or "the Company") (NYSE: WM) for violations of the securities laws.

Investors who purchased the Company's redeemable senior notes (the "Notes") between February 13, 2020 and June 23, 2020, inclusive (the "Class Period"), including the following senior redeemable notes issued by Waste Management in May 2019: (i) 2.95% Senior Notes due 2024; (ii) 3.20% Senior Notes due 2026; (iii) 3.45% Senior Notes due 2029; and (iv) 4.00% Senior Notes due 2039, are encouraged to contact the firm before August 8, 2022.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com , or by email at bschall@schallfirm.com.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Waste Management was aware that the DOJ would require it to divest assets well beyond the $200 million Antitrust Revenue Threshold. The Company's merger with Advanced Disposal Services would not be completed by the End Date. Due to these facts, holders of the Notes would face a mandatory redemption at 101% of par. Based on these facts, the Company's public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Waste Management, investors suffered damages.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

