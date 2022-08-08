Curaleaf Bolsters Executive Leadership Team with Three Key Hires

Ed Kremer Joins as Chief Financial Officer, Camilo Lyon is Named Chief Investment Officer and Mitch Hara Fills New Role of Chief Strategy Officer

WAKEFIELD, Mass., Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA / OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf" or the "Company"), a leading international provider of consumer cannabis products, has announced three new hires joining the company's executive leadership team this month. Ed Kremer will join as Chief Financial Officer, Camilo Lyon was named Chief Investment Officer, and Mitch Hara will be Chief Strategy Officer, a new role at the company. Mr. Kremer and Mr. Lyon will begin August 8 and Mr. Hara joined effective August 3.

The news comes as Matt Darin, who was named Curaleaf CEO in February of this year, has focused his first months of leadership on reorganizing the company for long term success, and on the heels of record-breaking second quarter earnings, the first under Darin as CEO. In May, Darin named Tyneeha Rivers the company's first Chief People Officer, to continue to drive Curaleaf's culture and become the destination for the highest level of talent in the industry.

Newly appointed Chief Financial Officer Ed Kremer has most recently been working in the cannabis industry and brings a wealth of experience as a public CFO and leader at companies such as Oakley, Beats by Dre, and Oliver Peoples. Neil Davidson, Curaleaf's Interim CFO, will work closely with Mr. Kremer during the transition period.

Camilo Lyon will lead Capital Markets and Investor Relations as Curaleaf's first Chief Investment Officer. Mr. Lyon most recently worked as a Managing Director at BTIG, where he covered the consumer and cannabis sectors. He brings over 20 years of finance experience and a wealth of knowledge and relationships to the role.

In the newly created Chief Strategy Officer Role, Mitch Hara will oversee the company's strategy functions including mergers and acquisitions, international, and research and development. Mr. Hara brings years of experience as a seasoned strategist, operator, and dealmaker on Wall Street and in cannabis, most recently as Head of M&A and Business Development at Clever Leaves International.

Chief Executive Officer Matt Darin said, "From the first day I assumed the CEO role, I have been relentlessly focused on three key areas: leadership and culture, operational excellence and delivering quality products and brands at scale. I firmly believe that the foundation of all successful organizations is leadership and culture, and I am confident that these three hires will ensure Curaleaf's future as the global leader in product innovation, brands, quality and safety, legislative reform efforts, CSR and of course, talent. Ed, Camilo, and Mitch all bring robust industry experience; track records of business discipline, growth and success; and smart strategic insights that will drive Curaleaf towards fulfilling our long-term goals. I'm thrilled to welcome them to the leadership team, and I'd like to thank Neil Davidson for his continued commitment and contributions to Curaleaf."

