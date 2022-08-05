LITTLE CAESARS® LOVE KITCHEN® SERVES FREE PIZZA TO SPECIAL OLYMPICS UNIFIED CUP DETROIT 2022 ATHLETES

DETROIT , Aug. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Little Caesars Love Kitchen, a big rig pizza kitchen on wheels, is partnering with the Special Olympics Unified Cup Detroit 2022 to provide fresh pizza meals to approximately 800 of its athletes, volunteers, and staff. The serving will take place during the Men's & Women's Division One Championship Match at Keyworth Stadium in Hamtramck, Michigan.

"Little Caesars is proud to help support the Special Olympics," said Greg Hamilton, senior vice president of marketing at Little Caesars. "The Unified Cup is such an exciting event, and we're excited to serve Little Caesars pizza to athletes from all over the world competing in the championship finals."

The Little Caesars Love Kitchen has served nearly 4 million people in the 48 contiguous states and four Canadian provinces. It has responded to natural disasters including the northern Michigan tornado in May 2022, as well as during national times of need, such as providing meals to first responders during the COVID-19 pandemic. Established by Little Caesars in 1985, the Love Kitchen exemplifies Little Caesars strong tradition of giving back to the community.

"Little Caesars is always looking for a way to make a difference," said David Scrivano, president and CEO of Little Caesars. "Whether the Love Kitchen is serving the less fortunate, responding to a disaster, or celebrating the global community of athletes competing in the Unified Cup, we are committed to continuously building on our legacy of serving others and supporting our communities.

Local Little Caesars franchise owners and company regional offices donate all food and labor costs for the Love Kitchen servings. An estimated 50,000 Little Caesars franchise owners and employees have volunteered their time over the years to support the program in their local communities.

