CXC Chooses WorkLLama as Preferred Direct Sourcing Technology Partner, Launching First of Many Global Client Programs

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WorkLLama, technology providers of a total talent acquisition and engagement suite, is pleased to announce that it has been chosen by CXC to be the technology partner in their direct sourcing solution for its top client in the aviation industry. CXC, a global contingent workforce management services provider, has been working with the client since 2018 to bring innovative technologies and talent sourcing efficiencies to the company. The introduction of WorkLLama to the ecosystem dramatically improves CXC's ability to build and nurture a sustainable pipeline of in-demand talent.

"At CXC, our mission is to compliantly connect businesses to talent around the world," said Connor Heaney, Managing Director for CXC EMEA. "WorkLLama's automated talent marketing and AI-driven chatbot engine empowers us to better attract and engage the talent our clients need, while providing a superior candidate journey that cultivates loyalty to the employer brand. The flexibility of the platform means it can be used to support a wide range of industries, work arrangements, worker roles, and unique business requirements."

"We are honored to be selected as CXC's technology partner and proud to be working with them to bring greater access to the world of borderless talent for their clients," said Sudhakar Maruvada, CEO and Founder of WorkLLama. "Our organizations are philosophically aligned with a talent-first approach to direct sourcing, founded on the principle that talent (including contingent) should be treated like customers at every touchpoint."

About WorkLLama

Workllama is a total talent acquisition and engagement suite. Our platform harnesses the power of AI with a complete suite of applicant tracking system (ATS), customer relationship management (CRM) and direct sourcing tools to help companies build communities of highly engaged talent for all hiring needs. Visit us at www.workllama.com . Follow us on LinkedIn.

About CXC Global

CXC is an extension to HR and procurement functions, taking responsibility for the entire contingent workforce. While managing visibility, cost, and control, we also enable a talent first approach—including access to new and known talent and improving the engagement and performance of the workforce.

