Vial welcomes Dr. Luke Nordquist of XCancer and UCC to Vial's Oncology CRO Advisory Board

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vial is welcoming Dr. Luke Nordquist to Vial's Oncology Scientific Advisory Board. Dr. Nordquist is the latest addition to the board after Dr. Arati Rao, Dr. Antoni Ribas, Dr. Arvind Chaudhry, and Dr. Guru Sonpavde joined earlier this year.

The Vial Oncology CRO aims to reimagine clinical trials by delivering faster and higher quality trials through a powerful technology platform and operational excellence. Vial has worked closely with Oncology sponsors to understand their pain points in running trials and has created the CRO to be optimized for the unique needs of the Oncology clinical trial market.

Vial's enrollment playbook offers a seamless web-based site start-up, a dedicated recruitment team, EMR filtering capabilities, and a centralized pre-screen team to ensure recruitment timelines are met. In addition, Vial's tech-enabled trial management system integrates eSource, ePRO, EDC and CTMS systems into a seamless operating system so the CRO can enable trials to be run at their greatest efficiency and deliver higher quality data.

"My mission when I started as an Oncologist was to advance therapeutic developments in order to serve patients. XCancer and UCC were started to deliver on this mission. I'm excited to advise the Vial Oncology CRO team on the pain points that PIs and Oncology sites face in order to build an Oncology CRO that reimagines clinical trials through better technology and a new model centered around speed and quality," said Dr. Nordquist on joining the board.

Luke Nordquist, MD, FACP is the CEO of the XCancer Research Network and founded the Urology Cancer Center & GU Research Network. XCancer enables, oversees, and helps support clinical trials in community Oncology centers across the US. XCancer has worked with over 40 community cancer centers — the network has supported the approval of several novel Oncology therapeutics. Dr. Nordquist has become a global Oncology KOL through his leading role in groundbreaking clinical trials from Phase I-IV. He has been the principal investigator on several hundred urologic cancer studies including several first-in-world treatments.

About Vial: Vial's mission is to empower scientists to cure all human diseases. Vial has executed that vision by launching a next-generation Contract Research Organization (CRO) (with slated launches in Ophthalmology CRO , Oncology CRO , Gastroenterology CRO , and a Neurology CRO), a site network ( Dermatology Clinical Trials , Ophthalmology Clinical Trials , Gastroenterology Clinical Trials , Women's Health Clinical Trials , Neurology Clinical Trials ), and technology platform ( VialConnect CTMS ) to accelerate research. Vial has over 125 employees, is based in San Francisco, California, and has contributed to over 750 trials from Phase I through Phase IV.

