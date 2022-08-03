Therapy Brands Appoints Jeffrey Shoreman as Chief Executive Officer

Shoreman brings proven record leading software growth companies

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Therapy Brands today announced that the Company's Board of Directors has appointed Jeffrey Shoreman as Chief Executive Officer. A seasoned enterprise software executive, Shoreman has a track record of leading companies to achieve high growth and operational excellence.

"Since we acquired Therapy Brands in May 2021, we've made meaningful progress toward our top company priorities," said Max Lin, partner at KKR and Therapy Brands board member. "Jeff Shoreman is the right leader to take the organization to the next level and capture the significant growth opportunity in front of us in the behavioral health and therapy markets."

"We are very excited to have Jeff join Therapy Brands as CEO. It's an important step in the continued build out of our team to enable the company to reach its full potential," said Dan Daniel, chairman of Therapy Brands board of directors. "I would like to thank the Therapy Brands team for their excellent ongoing work to achieve our mission through service to our customers and the clients they serve."

Shoreman previously served as CEO of Magnitude Software, leading the company through a successful acquisition by Insight Software in October 2021. Before his role at Magnitude, he was president and CEO of Eze Software, a global provider of financial services software. During his tenure at Eze, Jeff held several leadership positions, including chief operating officer and chief technology officer. He helped guide the company through its formative start-up years, through rapid growth and expansion as a private equity-backed business, to its acquisition in 2018 by SS&C Technologies.

"I am thrilled to assume this role and enthusiastic about the company's future," said Shoreman. "We have an exceptionally talented team at Therapy Brands. Paired with our market-leading solutions and mission-driven culture, the potential for growth and impact is substantial. I look forward to working with the team to continue to innovate our products and unlock future growth opportunities."

About Therapy Brands: Therapy Brands is the leading healthcare IT partner for mental, behavioral, and rehabilitative therapy. Our purpose-built practice management, revenue and data solutions drive exceptional clinical and financial outcomes. Therapy Brands is the trusted partner of thousands of therapy practices who rely on our solutions to simplify their administration, improve revenue, and enable them to focus on patient care. (www.therapybrands.com.)

