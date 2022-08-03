LumApps Lands 1st Place in SoftwareReviews 2022 Digital Workplace Emotional Footprint Awards

Leading employee experience platform receives the highest vendor Net Emotional Footprint score in the "Champion" category and is noted for its trustworthiness and unique features

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LumApps , a leading Employee Experience Platform, today announced that it has been named a Champion in the 2022 Digital Workplace Emotional Footprint Award from SoftwareReviews, a division of IT research and advisory firm Info-Tech Research Group.

LumApps took home first place, earning a score of 98 out of 100, with "trustworthy" and "unique features" receiving perfect marks from reviewers.

"This recognition highlights our ongoing commitment to meeting or exceeding our customers' expectations," said Josue Moens, VP of Customer Success at LumApps. "The importance of employee experience platforms continues to increase with the shift to remote and hybrid work. Comms, HR and IT leaders need innovative solutions to ensure their employees have the resources and information they need to be engaged and productive. This feedback validates our technology is making an impact on many important levels."

The Emotional Footprint report illustrates customers' experience with software vendors. The Net Emotional Footprint of a vendor is a result of aggregated emotional response ratings in the areas of service, negotiation, product impact, conflict resolution as well as strategy and innovation, creating a powerful indicator of overall user feeling toward a vendor and its product from the software users' point of view. Emotional Footprint Champions are selected based exclusively on feedback provided by their users via SoftwareReviews' comprehensive online survey. The survey measures user satisfaction across 27 elements of the provider relationship, resulting in the Net Emotional Footprint score. This score represents the overall user sentiment, a powerful indicator of the user feeling toward the provider and the product.

Visit SoftwareReviews to learn more about the Digital Workplace Emotional Footprint Awards. The full report can be found here .

For more on LumApps, visit: www.lumapps.com .

About SoftwareReviews

SoftwareReviews is the most in-depth source of buyer data and insights for the enterprise software market. By collecting customer experience data from IT and business professionals, the SoftwareReviews methodology produces detailed and authentic insights into the experience of evaluating and purchasing enterprise software.

About LumApps

LumApps is a cloud-native Employee Experience Platform launched in 2015. Integrated with Google Workspace and Microsoft 365 collaborative suites, LumApps intelligently connects employees to the information and business applications they need to be productive, engaged, and empowered. Whether in the office or in the field, on desktop or mobile app and in any language, LumApps enables knowledge management and best practices sharing across communities. LumApps also automates HR processes and orchestrates personalized journeys for key phases in the employee life cycle, such as onboarding, interviews with managers and more.

With over 300 employees in 7 offices on 3 continents, LumApps serves some of the biggest companies in the world, such as Airbus, Air Liquide, Electronic Arts, Galeries Lafayette, Japan Airlines, Publicis Sapient, Stellantis, The Economist, Valeo, and Veolia, and has over 4 million users worldwide.

