Liberty HealthShare Recognized for Transparency

CANTON, Ohio, August 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Liberty HealthShare has been awarded the GuideStar Gold Seal of Transparency by Candid, ranking it among the country's best non-profit organizations for transparency.

Liberty HealthShare (PRNewswire)

The Gold Seal recognizes non-profit organizations for sharing information about their finances, leadership, demographics, programs, organization and mission.

"We are thrilled to receive this recognition from Candid," said Dorsey Morrow, Liberty HealthShare chief executive officer. "It demonstrates the confidence our members and healthcare providers can place in Liberty HealthShare and our medical cost-sharing programs."

Candid's GuideStar rankings are the world's largest source of information on 2.7 million non-profit organizations. Its mission is to revolutionize philanthropy by providing information that advances transparency, enables users to make better decisions and encourages charitable giving.

Established in 1995, Liberty HealthShare is a non-profit 501(c) Christian medical cost-sharing ministry focused on members helping each other in times of need. The faith-based program is a caring community of more than 100,000 health-conscious individuals and families who choose to support one another and agree to the Christian values of stewardship to make healthcare affordable for all. Learn more about Liberty HealthShare at www.libertyhealthshare.org.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Liberty HealthShare