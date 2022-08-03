Leviton Introduces New Type A/C USB Weather-Resistant Charger/Receptacle

Device offers convenient outdoor access to powerful charging

MELVILLE, N.Y., Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leviton today announced the introduction of its Type A/C USB Weather-Resistant Charger/Receptacle. The receptacle is the first outdoor addition to Leviton's extensive line of In-Wall USB Chargers and can be installed on any GFCI protected circuit to enhance outdoor living.

Made for residential and commercial applications including outdoor kitchens, decks, patios, porches, cabanas, restaurants, parks and more, Leviton’s Type A/C USB Weather-Resistant Charger/Receptacle is the industry’s first Weather-Resistant USB to utilize an innovative process which provides added protection to electrical components for long-lasting durability. (PRNewswire)

"Leviton is pleased to offer our customers a safe and reliable outdoor USB charger option," said William Randall, director of product management, residential, Leviton. "The device delivers a convenient way to charge electronics while spending time outdoors, so users never lose sight of, or access to, their smartphones, tablets, laptops, and more."

Made for residential and commercial applications including outdoor kitchens, decks, patios, porches, cabanas, restaurants, parks and more, Leviton's Type A/C USB Weather-Resistant Charger/Receptacle is the industry's first Weather-Resistant USB to utilize an innovative process which provides added protection to electrical components for long-lasting durability. The device features easy-to-install wire lead termination and can be paired with Leviton's durable horizontal or vertical While-In-Use (WIU) Outdoor Covers to meet the requirements of NEC® 406.9B.

The two USB ports deliver a combined total of 5.1A charging current and 25+ watts of power; the USB Type-C™ port provides faster charging. A smart chip recognizes and optimizes the charging requirements of individual devices.

The Leviton Type A/C USB Weather-Resistant Charger/Receptacle is weather-resistant rated to provide added protection against corrosion, UV degradation, and exposure to outdoor elements. The receptacle is also tamper-resistant to help prevent access to the contacts by most non-rated or foreign objects and is available in 15A and 20A models.

To learn more about the Leviton Type A/C USB Weather-Resistant Charger/Receptacle, along with the complete line of Leviton USB Charger Devices, visit www.leviton.com/usb.

About Leviton Residential

Leviton residential products are the brand most preferred by builders and electrical contractors. Leviton's award-winning load centers, lighting controls and wiring devices help electrical industry professionals and homeowners create smart and safe living environments that deliver energy savings, convenience, and reliability. Learn more at www.leviton.com.

About Leviton

Leviton is the smart choice, delivering the most comprehensive range of solutions to meet the needs of today's residential, commercial, and industrial customers in more than 90 countries across the globe. From simple switches and receptacles, to networking systems and smart home automation, Leviton exceeds market needs by delivering innovative products to create sustainable, intelligent environments through its electrical wiring devices, network and data center connectivity solutions, LED lighting and lighting energy management systems, and security and automation applications. For Leviton, it is clear the FUTURE IS ON. For more information, visit www.leviton.com, www.facebook.com/leviton, www.twitter.com/leviton or www.youtube.com/Levitonmfg.

Leviton (PRNewsfoto/Leviton) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Leviton