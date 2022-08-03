Senior Connect
DISH Network Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 6:05 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ: DISH) reported revenue totaling $4.21 billion for the quarter ending June 30, 2022, compared to $4.49 billion for the corresponding period in 2021.

DISH logo (PRNewsfoto/DISH)
DISH logo (PRNewsfoto/DISH)(PRNewswire)

Net income attributable to DISH Network totaled $523 million for the second quarter 2022, compared to $671 million for the year-ago quarter.

Diluted earnings per share were $0.82 for the second quarter, compared to $1.06 per share during the same period in 2021.

Pay-TV
Net pay-TV subscribers decreased approximately 257,000 in the second quarter, compared to a net decrease of approximately 67,000 in the year-ago quarter.

The company closed the quarter with 9.99 million pay-TV subscribers, including 7.79 million DISH TV subscribers and 2.20 million SLING TV subscribers.

Wireless
Retail wireless net subscribers decreased by approximately 210,000 in the second quarter, compared to a net decrease of 201,000 in the year-ago quarter.

The company closed the quarter with 7.87 million retail wireless subscribers.

Additional Details
Detailed financial data and other information are available in DISH Network's Form 10-Q for the quarter ending June 30, 2022, filed today with the Securities and Exchange Commission. DISH Network will host its second quarter 2022 financial results conference call today at noon ET.

Participant conference numbers: (800) 289-0720 (U.S.) and (323) 701-0160; Conference ID: 4146227.

A webcast replay will be available on DISH's Investor Relations website at http://ir.dish.com, and will remain available for 48 hours.

About DISH
DISH Network Corporation is a connectivity company. Since 1980, it has served as a disruptive force, driving innovation and value on behalf of consumers. Through its subsidiaries, the company provides television entertainment and award-winning technology to millions of customers with its satellite DISH TV and streaming SLING TV services. In 2020, the company became a nationwide U.S. wireless carrier through the acquisition of Boost Mobile. DISH continues to innovate in wireless, building the nation's first virtualized, O-RAN 5G broadband network. DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ: DISH) is a Fortune 200 company.

For company information, visit about.dish.com












Quarterly Metrics 

Q2 2022

Q1 2022

Q4 2021

Q3 2021

Q2 2021

Q1 2021

Q4 2020

Q3 2020

Q2 2020

Q1 2020












Other Data:











Pay-TV subscribers, as of period end (in millions)

9.988

10.245

10.707

10.980

10.993

11.060

11.290

11.423

11.272

11.323

DISH TV subscribers, as of period end (in millions)

7.791

7.993

8.221

8.424

8.554

8.686

8.816

8.965

9.017

9.012

Sling TV subscribers, as of period end (in millions)

2.197

2.252

2.486

2.556

2.439

2.374

2.474

2.458

2.255

2.311

Pay-TV subscriber additions (losses), net (in millions)

(0.257)

(0.462)

(0.273)

(0.013)

(0.067)

(0.230)

(0.133)

0.116

(0.096)

(0.413)

DISH TV subscriber additions (losses), net (in millions)

(0.202)

(0.228)

(0.203)

(0.130)

(0.132)

(0.130)

(0.149)

(0.087)

(0.040)

(0.132)

Sling TV subscriber additions (losses), net (in millions)

(0.055)

(0.234)

(0.070)

0.117

0.065

(0.100)

0.016

0.203

(0.056)

(0.281)

Pay-TV ARPU

$   101.30

$      99.44

$       97.53

$       96.31

$       96.32

$       93.63

$       94.47

$       91.79

$       92.17

$       88.76

DISH TV subscriber additions, gross (in millions)

0.156

0.159

0.200

0.224

0.201

0.210

0.235

0.292

0.268

0.299

DISH TV churn rate

1.51 %

1.59 %

1.61 %

1.39 %

1.29 %

1.30 %

1.44 %

1.41 %

1.14 %

1.54 %

DISH TV SAC

$        980

$      1,088

$          789

$          824

$          890

$          790

$          842

$          864

$          834

$          861












Wireless subscribers, as of period end (in millions)

7.867

8.203

8.546

8.774

8.895

8.894

9.055

9.418

-

-

Wireless subscriber additions, gross (in millions) 

0.793

0.796

0.826

0.888

0.944

1.032

0.989

1.104

-

-

Wireless subscriber additions (losses), net (in millions)

(0.210)

(0.343)

(0.245)

(0.121)

(0.201)

(0.161)

(0.363)

(0.212)

-

-

Wireless ARPU

$     37.90

$      37.72

$       38.76

$       39.25

$       39.10

$       38.89

$       38.32

$       38.17

-

-

Wireless churn rate

4.39 %

4.64 %

4.95 %

4.67 %

4.33 %

4.44 %

4.88 %

4.64 %

-

-

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dish-network-reports-second-quarter-2022-financial-results-301598574.html

SOURCE DISH Network Corporation

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.