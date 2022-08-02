Shannon Illingworth, Founder of GP Solutions, Featured on "The Innovators"

As the visionary behind a trio of companies, Illingworth is on a mission to bring clean food to the world

CORONA, Calif., Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GP Solutions, Inc (OTC: GWPD), said its founder, Shannon Illingworth, was featured on "The Innovators."

This popular radio show and podcast from the campus of Stanford University, "features one-on-one interviews with renowned thought-leaders, founders, and game changers committed to ideas, innovation and entrepreneurship."

Illingworth is the founder of GP Solutions, the Clean Food Initiative and ProduceNow. He is committed to bringing healthy, clean food to the world.

The problem, Illingworth explains, is the high level of contaminants in our food supply. Even organic food can contain contaminants and pathogens.

"The sad fact is, people just don't know what's in their food," according to Illingworth.

As a former athlete who encountered who own health issues, Illingworth decided to take a deeper look into the food he was eating – which was primarily organic food. What he found was eye-popping.

"Today's food supply can be contaminated with runoff from nearby farms, animal waste, pesticides that float through the air, and even sewer water," he said.

With a background in the technology industry, he set out to find a solution.

He started GP Solutions in 2015 to develop GrowPods – modular, automated indoor hydroponic farms that can be located virtually anywhere. GrowPods feature a controlled environment, so food can be grown without pesticides, harmful chemicals or risk of pathogen contamination.

"Today there are some copycats, but we are constantly evolving to stay in front," he said. GrowPods now feature the latest cloud-based technology in a turnkey system that makes operations simple.

"Now, anyone can be a farmer and grow clean food year-round," Illingworth reported. "And remember, just because it's organic, doesn't mean it's clean," he added. "A lot of companies don't want you to know that."

Illingworth also founded the Clean Food Initiative, an organization dedicated to helping provide healthy food in underserved areas.

He also is the visionary behind ProduceNow, a farm-to-consumer platform. The model is similar to Blue Apron, but the big difference is that with ProduceNow the food is grown in a clean hydroponic environment inside a GrowPod, and it is sent to the consumer the same day it is harvested.

"Eating clean food is life changing," Illingworth said. "If you change your food, and you can change your life."

For more information on GrowPods, visit: www.growpodsolutions.com, or call: (951) 549-9490.

To listen to the Podcast, visit: https://spoti.fi/3cOMFJZ

