POSIGEN BRINGS ROOFTOP SOLAR AND ENERGY EFFICIENCY TO THE BAY STATE

LUDLOW, Ma., Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PosiGen, the nation's leading provider of renewable energy and energy efficiency solutions for low-to-moderate (LMI) income homeowners is excited to announce our expansion into Massachusetts. The Bay State becomes PosiGen's sixth operational state, joining Connecticut, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Mississippi, and the company's home base of Louisiana. The initial launch focuses on Western Massachusetts, with plans to expand PosiGen's footprint across the Commonwealth over the next six to eight months.

"We are very excited to be entering the Massachusetts market," says Tom Neyhart, PosiGen CEO. "Massachusetts has been committed to solar and renewables for decades and is recognized as one of the states leading the charge to decarbonization. We look forward to helping families who traditionally haven't had access to rooftop solar, lowering their energy burden and putting real money back in their pockets through our No Credit Needed, Solar for All program. We are committed to our mission to provide meaningful savings to every family we serve."

Since 2011, PosiGen has worked to close the clean energy affordability gap by delivering lower utility bills and the benefits of clean energy through solar panels and energy efficiency upgrades to low-to-moderate homeowners. To date, the company has served over 22,000 residential customers. PosiGen's lease program covers the full cost of installing, maintaining, and ensuring the rooftop solar system, and also provides energy efficiency upgrades with no minimum credit score or minimum income requirement.

In addition to delivering the low-cost benefits of rooftop solar and energy efficiency, the arrival of PosiGen in Massachusetts brings a boost to the state's economy. PosiGen has already created 16 competitive-paying sales positions in Western Massachusetts, with the anticipation of hiring approximately 40 more sales representatives by early 2023. In addition, the company will open two operations warehouses with the need to hire an additional 30 employees within the next year. PosiGen also works with Massachusetts solar installation companies and energy efficiency providers, supporting local small businesses and their employees as well as creating new clean energy jobs.

PosiGen is proud of its mission to make solar available to everyone. The team in Massachusetts has already started working with local leaders and renewable energy groups to plan the launch of "Solar for All Mass," which uses community partnerships to let lower income homeowners know they can now afford rooftop solar and energy efficiency. PosiGen truly makes Solar for All.

The first PosiGen sales office is in Ludlow. The company is currently hiring. You can learn more about PosiGen, including career opportunities , by visiting www.posigen.com or calling 866-767-4436.

Headquartered in New Orleans, LA, PosiGen is the nation's leading residential solar, energy efficiency and energy education provider for low-to-moderate income families. PosiGen has more than 22,000 resident customers, over 460 direct employees and also supports more than 150 employees through its contractors in Louisiana, Mississippi, Connecticut, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Massachusetts. PosiGen's unique services and products makes solar energy affordable to homeowners of all income levels, and offers individuals, families and businesses the opportunity to achieve greater fiscal autonomy and energy independence by lowering utility bills. To learn more about PosiGen, please visit www.PosiGen.com

