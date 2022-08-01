McDonald's Appoints Brian Rice as Executive Vice President and Global Chief Information Officer

CHICAGO, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, McDonald's (NYSE: MCD) CEO, Chris Kempczinski sent the following message to the McDonald's global System, announcing the company's new Chief Information Officer, Brian Rice.

I am proud to announce that Brian Rice is joining McDonald's as Executive Vice President and Global Chief Information Officer, reporting directly to me and serving on our Global Senior Leadership Team.

Brian's accomplishments make him the perfect enterprise leader to continue to drive our digital vision to new heights as we deliver on our Accelerating the Arches strategy.

In getting to know him, it is clear Brian leads with a unique blend of head, heart and foresight. A vocal champion for values-based leadership, he has a keen desire to empower the people around him, learn through thoughtful questions and identify synergies that lead to impactful and valuable solutions. These qualities make him a tremendous fit for our System.

His experience leading enterprise technology teams spans well-known brands and global businesses, including Kellogg Company, Mars, General Motors and Cardinal Health. At each turn, Brian has successfully modernized technology systems, built new capabilities, and elevated the role of digital in building relationships with customers to drive growth. At the same time, he's continuously developed and trained technology professionals, several of whom have gone on to become CIOs of global corporations. This experience and mentorship will be crucial as we build upon our strong foundation and deep bench of talent.

Our innovations in digital and technology are powering our ambition to double down on our 3Ds (digital, delivery and Drive Thru). We're scaling new capabilities including loyalty – which is now in nearly 50 markets – introducing new innovations like artificial intelligence and automated order taking, and modernizing data systems to move faster while improving the experience for customers and crew.

As I shared in our most recent earnings call, these investments are driving the business forward. This past quarter, digital sales were $6 billion in our top 6 markets alone and we have an opportunity to significantly increase digital as a percentage of total sales.

While we further fortify an even stronger technology backbone across every aspect and touchpoint of our business, Brian will partner with leaders across the center, our segments and our markets to support our transformation of the McDonald's experience into an extraordinary and personalized journey for every person.

Brian and his family will be based in Chicago, and he'll officially be joining us on August 31.

In the meantime, please join me in welcoming him to the McFamily.

Chris

About McDonald's

McDonald's is the world's leading global foodservice retailer with nearly 40,000 locations in over 100 countries. Approximately 95% of McDonald's restaurants worldwide are owned and operated by independent local business owners.

