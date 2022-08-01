Fibre Channel Industry Association Exhibits Next-Gen Fibre Channel Technologies at Flash Memory Summit 2022

FCIA to showcase latest in Fibre Channel and FC-NVMe technology by demonstrating a high performance, self-optimizing and high availability architecture for business-critical applications

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ahead of the first in-person Flash Memory Summit since 2019, the Fibre Channel Industry Association (FCIA) today announced that it will be demonstrating why Fibre Channel is the go-to transport for business and mission critical applications at this year's show as adoption continues to grow.

Fibre Channel Industry Association (PRNewswire)

"We're excited to return to the show floor in Santa Clara this year, not least because we'll be able to perform a physical demonstration of the strength of Fibre Channel," said Chris Lyon, chairman, FCIA. "This year's event will be an ideal opportunity for attendees to learn more about the latest developments in Fibre Channel and see what this technology can deliver in their infrastructure."

The FCIA is attending this year's Flash Memory Summit at a time when Fibre Channel adoption shows strong growth. "Revenue for the total FC SAN market (FC switches + FC adapters) grew for the fourth consecutive quarter in 1Q22, up 11% Y/Y to $613 M on 6% higher port shipments of 1.82 M," according to Quillin Research's 1Q 2022 SAN Report.

Demonstrating Next Generation Fibre Channel Advancements

This week in booth #755 at the Flash Memory Summit, the FCIA is conducting a public demonstration highlighting the latest multi-vendor Fibre Channel technologies in an end-to-end fabric utilizing NVMe over Fabrics (FC-NVMe) running over Fibre Channel concurrently with legacy FCP/SCSI.

The live exhibit showcases how end points participate with Fibre Channels' new standards-based Fabric Notification (FPIN) technology that allows all elements of the SAN to pass critical link information among the peers enabling a self-optimizing fabric that mitigates congestion and improves link integrity determination. For the first time, the FCIA demonstration highlights Fibre Channel's Gen 7 64GFC speed, capable of 12,800 MB/s full-duplex performance.

To showcase interoperability, this year's demonstration will feature equipment from an array of FCIA members, including Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Broadcom, Teledyne LeCroy, Cisco, SANBlaze, Marvell® and Amphenol. FCIA members will be on hand at the booth to walk attendees through the demonstration and discuss Fibre Channel's clear advantages for high performance flash-based storage.

Expert Discussions at Flash Memory Summit Seminars

The FCIA is also hosting a session at Flash Memory Summit on Wednesday, August 3, 4:15 pm. – 4:30 p.m. titled "Fibre Channel in 2022". Hosted by Mark Jones, President Emeritus, FCIA, the session will provide the latest on Fibre Channel's capabilities and a window into upcoming technological updates.

Fellow FCIA member Nishant Lodha, Director of Technologies, Marvell will be diving deeper into Fibre Channel Fabric Notifications technology at the session NWRK-301-2 "The Quest for an Autonomous Storage Fabric" on Thursday, August 4, 9:45am.

Pick Up the Latest Fibre Channel Solutions Guide

The recently updated Fibre Channel Solutions Guide 2021-2022 will be available to all attendees at the FCIA booth. This year's Solutions Guide provides the latest insights into how Fibre Channel delivers value for organizations, including how Fibre Channel networks deliver more than just speed, and how organizations can learn to succeed with Fibre Channel solutions.

FCIA representatives will be on-hand at booth #755 at Flash Memory Summit from August 2-4, Santa Clara Convention Center, Santa Clara, CA. For more information, please visit fibrechannel.org.

