BOATING MARKET REPORT: DEMAND CONTINUES TO MOVE INVENTORY AT A RECORD PACE

Strong consumer demand continues to move boat inventory faster than before the pandemic

Global average boat value is 28.9% higher than 2019

Boats sold in the first half of the year total over $6 billion globally

Average price of boats in the 26-foot range continues to rise, up 71.5% in the U.S. and 140.6% internationally

MIAMI, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Boats Group , a global leader in online boating marketplaces, today announced findings from its latest market report , analyzing the first half of 2022 while comparing pre-pandemic trends alongside pandemic-driven growth. The rising value of boats has yet to affect consumer demand, with listed boats moving off the market faster and sales remaining higher than before the pandemic in 2019.

The 2022 Boats Group Midyear Market Index shows strong consumer demand continues to move boat inventory faster than before the pandemic. (PRNewswire)

Consumer demand coupled with lower than normal inventory levels is driving these historic spikes in boat values as the global average boat price is now $182,900, an increase of 28.9% from 2019. This is further reflected in how quickly boats are moving off the market, selling 32 days faster than last year and 83 days faster than in 2019.

"The continuous and strong growth we've seen from our marketplace data is a key indicator of the overall health of the boating market," said Courtney Chalmers, Vice President of Marketing at Boats Group. "As we compare pre-pandemic numbers to the current market conditions, we're looking for shifts in consumer behavior that will further provide insight about what we can expect in 2023."

Throughout the past year, budget-friendly options have become increasingly popular for buyers looking to get out on the water. Boats in the 26-foot range saw an average price increase of 71.5% in the U.S. and 140.6% internationally compared to pre-pandemic values. The overall market driver for unit sales from 2019 to 2022 were boats in the less than 35-foot segment.

"As we head into the second half of 2022, we're closely tracking the volume of boats listed for sale. Early indicators show inventory making a comeback and becoming more consistent compared to the peaks and valleys we saw in 2020 and 2021," said Chalmers. "This very positive trend will help boat builders, dealers and brokers to be well-positioned for the strong consumer demand that doesn't appear to be going anywhere."

For a comprehensive view of the boating market, visit boatsgroup.com/news to download the 2022 Midyear Market Index from Boats Group.

