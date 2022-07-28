Ultra Clean Reports Second Quarter Financial Results

HAYWARD, Calif., July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: UCTT), today reported its financial results for the second quarter ended July 1, 2022.

"We continue to see solid, broad-based demand for our diverse portfolio of products and services," said Jim Scholhamer, CEO. "This diversity enhances our competitive advantage by increasing our resilience to fluctuations in any one segment. Together with our ability to partner closely with customers to respond to ever-changing market conditions, we are well positioned to continue growing our share in our served markets."

Second Quarter 2022 GAAP Financial Results

Total revenue was $608.7 million. Products contributed $532.0 million and Services added $76.7 million. Total gross margin was 19.4%, operating margin was (0.9)%, and net loss was $25.1 million or $0.56 per share. This compares to total revenue of $564.1 million, gross margin of 20.2%, operating margin of 8.1%, and net income of $27.9 million or $0.62 and $0.61 per basic and diluted share, respectively, in the prior quarter. The financial results for the second quarter include a $56.6 million pre-tax loss related to the divestiture of certain non-core subsidiary entities.

Second Quarter 2022 Non-GAAP Financial Results

On a non-GAAP basis, gross margin was 20.3%, operating margin was 11.1%, and net income was $47.4 million or $1.04 per diluted share. This compares to gross margin of 20.5%, operating margin of 10.9%, and net income of $43.3 million or $0.95 per diluted share in the prior quarter.

Third Quarter 2022 Outlook

The Company expects revenue in the range of $585 million to $645 million and GAAP diluted net income per share to be between $0.32 and $0.55. The Company expects non-GAAP diluted net income per share to be between $0.94 and $1.18.

Conference Call

The conference call and webcast will take place on Thursday, July 28th at 1:45 p.m. PT and can be accessed by dialing 1-844-826-3034 or 1-412-317-5179. No passcode is required. A replay of the call will be available by dialing 1-877-344-7529 or 1-412-317-0088 and entering the confirmation code 6271791. The Webcast will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at http://uct.com/investors/events/.

About Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. is a leading developer and supplier of critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services primarily for the semiconductor industry. Under its Products division, UCT offers its customers an integrated outsourced solution for major subassemblies, improved design-to-delivery cycle times, design for manufacturability, prototyping, and high-precision manufacturing. Under its Services Division, UCT offers its customers tool chamber parts cleaning and coating, as well as micro-contamination analytical services. Ultra Clean is headquartered in Hayward, California. Additional information is available at www.uct.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Measures

In addition to providing results that are determined in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States of America ("GAAP"), management uses non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating margin and non-GAAP net income to evaluate the Company's operating and financial results. We believe the presentation of non-GAAP results is useful to investors for analyzing our core business and business trends and comparing performance to prior periods, along with enhancing investors' ability to view the Company's results from management's perspective. The presentation of this additional information should not be considered a substitute for results prepared in accordance with GAAP. Tables presenting reconciliations from GAAP results to non-GAAP results are included at the end of this press release.

The Company currently defines non-GAAP net income as net income (loss) before amortization of intangible assets, restructuring charges, executive transition costs, acquisition costs, loss on divestitures, fair value adjustments, depreciation adjustments, stock-based compensation, certain insurance proceeds, gain on sale of property, legal related costs and the tax effects of the foregoing adjustments.

A reconciliation of our guidance for non-GAAP net income per diluted share for the subsequent quarter is not available due to fluctuations in the geographic mix of our earnings from quarter to quarter, which impacts our tax rate and cannot be reasonably predicted or determined. As a result, such reconciliation is not available without unreasonable efforts and we are unable to determine the probable significance of the unavailable information.

Safe Harbor Statement

The foregoing information contains, or may be deemed to contain, "forward-looking statements" (as defined in the US Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) which reflect our current views with respect to future events and financial performance. We use words such as "anticipates," "projection," "outlook," "forecast," "believes," "plan," "expect," "future," "intends," "may," "will," "estimates," "see," "predicts," "should" and similar expressions to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements included in this press release include our expectations about the semiconductor capital equipment market and outlook. All forward-looking statements address matters that involve risks and uncertainties. Accordingly, the Company's actual results may differ materially from the results predicted or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors also include, among others, those identified in "Risk Factors," "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations'' and elsewhere in our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. undertakes no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise unless required by law.

ULTRA CLEAN HOLDINGS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited; in thousands, except per share data)

























Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

July 1,

June 25,

July 1,

June 25, 2022

2021

2022

2021























Revenues:





















Product $ 532,016

$ 442,515

$ 1,018,847

$ 788,131 Services

76,681



72,685



153,994



144,696 Total revenues

608,697



515,200



1,172,841



932,827 Cost of revenues:





















Product

441,119



367,919



840,658



651,488 Services

49,211



47,398



100,088



94,518 Total cost of revenues

490,330



415,317



940,746



746,006 Gross profit

118,367



99,883



232,095



186,821 Operating expenses:





















Research and development

7,239



6,066



14,078



10,274 Sales and marketing

13,854



12,652



27,651



20,260 General and administrative

46,143



49,218



93,524



83,930 Net loss on divestitures

56,642



-



56,642



- Total operating expenses

123,878



67,936



191,895



114,464 Income (loss) from operations

(5,511)



31,947



40,200



72,357 Interest income

125



59



190



157 Interest expense

(7,277)



(7,059)



(13,691)



(10,664) Other income (expense), net

(365)



(711)



(361)



(4,974) Income (loss) before provision for income taxes

(13,028)



24,236



26,338



56,876 Provision for income taxes

8,708



6,221



17,250



13,236 Net income (loss)

(21,736)



18,015



9,088



43,640 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

3,357



917



6,253



1,545 Net income (loss) attributable to UCT $ (25,093)

$ 17,098

$ 2,835

$ 42,095























Net income (loss) per share attributable to UCT common stockholders: Basic $ (0.56)

$ 0.39

$ 0.06

$ 1.00 Diluted $ (0.56)

$ 0.39

$ 0.06

$ 0.98 Shares used in computing net income (loss) per share:





















Basic

45,176



43,328



45,056



41,946 Diluted

45,176



44,253



45,655



42,948

ULTRA CLEAN HOLDINGS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited; in thousands)

















July 1,

December 31, 2022 2021 ASSETS











Current assets:











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 421,364

$ 466,455 Accounts receivable, net of allowance



243,815



250,147 Inventories



405,065



379,235 Prepaid expenses and other current assets



41,520



41,260 Total current assets



1,111,764



1,137,097













Property, plant and equipment, net



248,583



242,347 Goodwill



250,731



270,044 Intangible assets, net



207,390



245,696 Deferred tax assets, net



37,174



37,607 Operating lease right-of-use assets



79,191



83,357 Other non-current assets



10,533



9,242 Total assets

$ 1,945,366

$ 2,025,390













LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY











Current liabilities:











Bank borrowings

$ 22,334

$ 22,071 Accounts payable



259,362



332,897 Accrued compensation and related benefits



51,412



46,790 Operating lease liabilities



15,437



17,299 Other current liabilities



47,592



50,060 Total current liabilities



396,137



469,117













Bank borrowings, net of current portion



524,030



529,919 Deferred tax liabilities



55,100



54,889 Operating lease liabilities



62,070



65,923 Other liabilities



13,315



12,894 Total liabilities



1,050,652



1,132,742













Equity:











UCT stockholders' equity:











Common stock



518,000



511,628 Retained earnings



340,252



337,417 Accumulated other comprehensive gain (loss)



(13,308)



(167) Total UCT stockholders' equity



844,944



848,878 Non-controlling interest



49,770



43,770 Total equity



894,714



892,648 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 1,945,366

$ 2,025,390

ULTRA CLEAN HOLDINGS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited; in thousands)













Six Months Ended

July 1,

June 25,

2022

2021 Cash flows from operating activities:









Net income $ 9,088

$ 43,640 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities

(excluding assets acquired and liabilities assumed):









Depreciation and amortization

37,671



30,906 Stock-based compensation

10,112



7,169 Deferred income taxes

1,130



877 Change in the fair value of financial instruments

(1,144)



12,987 Gain from insurance proceeds

—



(7,332) Net loss on divestitures

56,642



— Others

(142)



231 Changes in assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquisitions and divestitures:









Accounts receivable

609



(13,254) Inventories

(43,170)



(41,271) Prepaid expenses and other current assets

(2,520)



(328) Other non-current assets

(1,767)



(713) Accounts payable

(50,984)



80,768 Accrued compensation and related benefits

5,246



(1,084) Operating lease assets and liabilities

(2,259)



(575) Income taxes payable

(2,544)



948 Other liabilities

2,501



3,756 Net cash provided by operating activities

18,469



116,725 Cash flows from investing activities:









Purchases of property, plant and equipment

(46,524)



(22,702) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment, including insurance proceeds

376



7,399 Divestiture of subsidiaries

(3,784)



— Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired

—



(355,155) Net cash used in investing activities

(49,932)



(370,458) Cash flows from financing activities:









Proceeds from bank borrowings

4,655



371,486 Proceeds from issuance of common stock

—



193,138 Payments on bank borrowings and finance leases

(10,525)



(43,370) Payments of debt issuance costs

—



(8,899) Employees' taxes paid upon vesting of restricted stock units

(3,740)



(7,013) Others

(253)



(128) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

(9,863)



505,214 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

(3,765)



(354) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

(45,091)



251,127 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

466,455



200,274 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 421,364

$ 451,401













ULTRA CLEAN HOLDINGS, INC. REPORTABLE SEGMENTS GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION (Unaudited; dollars in thousands)











































GAAP



Non-GAAP





Three Months Ended



Three Months Ended



July 1, 2022

July 1, 2022



Products

Services

Consolidated

Products

Services

Consolidated Revenues

$ 532,016

$ 76,681

$ 608,697

$ 532,016

$ 76,681

$ 608,697 Gross profit

$ 90,897

$ 27,470

$ 118,367

$ 94,819

$ 28,492

$ 123,311 Gross margin



17.1 %



35.8 %



19.4 %



17.8 %



37.2 %



20.3 % Income from operations

$ (14,445)

$ 8,934

$ (5,511)

$ 54,429

$ 12,961

$ 67,390 Operating margin



-2.7 %



11.7 %



-0.9 %



10.2 %



16.9 %



11.1 %



























































Three Months Ended





















July 1, 2022





















Products

Services

Consolidated Reconciliation of GAAP Gross profit to Non-GAAP Gross profit (in thousands) Reported gross profit on a GAAP basis

$ 90,897

$ 27,470

$ 118,367 Amortization of intangible assets (1)



603



1,022



1,625 Stock-based compensation expense (3)



405



—



405 Covid-19 related costs (4)



2,914



—



2,914 Non-GAAP gross profit

$ 94,819

$ 28,492

$ 123,311





































Reconciliation of GAAP Gross margin to Non-GAAP Gross margin Reported gross margin on a GAAP basis



17.1 %



35.8 %



19.4 % Amortization of intangible assets (1)



0.1 %



1.4 %



0.3 % Stock-based compensation expense (3)



0.1 %



—



0.1 % Covid-19 related costs (4)



0.5 %



—



0.5 % Non-GAAP gross margin



17.8 %



37.2 %



20.3 %





































Reconciliation of GAAP Income (loss) from operations to Non-GAAP Income from operations (in thousands) Reported income (loss) from operations on a GAAP basis

$ (14,445)

$ 8,934

$ (5,511) Amortization of intangible assets (1)



4,019



3,647



7,666 Restructuring charges (2)



1,134



—



1,134 Stock-based compensation expense (3)



4,005



380



4,385 Covid-19 related costs (4)



2,914



—



2,914 Acquisition related costs (5)



160



—



160 Net loss on divestitures (6)



56,642



—



56,642 Non-GAAP income from operations

$ 54,429

$ 12,961

$ 67,390





































Reconciliation of GAAP Operating margin to Non-GAAP Operating margin Reported operating margin on a GAAP basis



-2.7 %



11.7 %



-0.9 % Amortization of intangible assets (1)



0.8 %



4.8 %



1.3 % Restructuring charges (2)



0.2 %



0.0 %



0.2 % Stock-based compensation expense (3)



0.8 %



0.4 %



0.7 % Covid-19 related costs (4)



0.5 %



0.0 %



0.5 % Acquisition related costs (5)



0.0 %



0.0 %



0.0 % Net loss on divestitures (6)



10.6 %



0.0 %



9.3 % Non-GAAP operating margin



10.2 %



16.9 %



11.1 %







































1 Amortization of intangible assets related to the Company's business acquisitions 2 Represents severance, retention and costs related to facility closures 3 Represents compensation expense for stock granted to employees and directors 4 Covid-19 related expenses incurred during the period 5 Represents costs related to the acquisition of Ham-Let 6 Represents the net loss on the divestiture of certain non-core subsidiary entities

ULTRA CLEAN HOLDINGS, INC. UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED RESULTS



















Three Months Ended

July 1,

June 25,

April 1,

2022

2021

2022 Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income (Loss) to Non-GAAP Net Income (in thousands) Reported net income (loss) attributable to UCT on a GAAP basis $ (25,093)

$ 17,098

$ 27,930 Amortization of intangible assets (1)

7,666



9,511



8,052 Restructuring charges (2)

1,134



(28)



49 Stock-based compensation expense (3)

4,385



3,724



5,449 Legal-related costs (4)

—



—



2,200 Acquisition related costs (5)

160



8,093



172 Fair value related adjustments (6)

—



8,583



— Covid-19 related costs (7)

2,914



—



— Net loss on divestitures (8)

56,642



—



— Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (9)

(11,081)



(5,259)



(2,611) Income tax effect of valuation allowance (10)

10,688



1,956



2,084 Non-GAAP net income attributable to UCT $ 47,415

$ 43,678

$ 43,325

















Reconciliation of GAAP Income (Loss) from operations to Non-GAAP Income from operations (in thousands) Reported income (loss) from operations on a GAAP basis $ (5,511)

$ 31,947

$ 45,711 Amortization of intangible assets (1)

7,666



9,511



8,052 Restructuring charges (2)

1,134



(28)



49 Stock-based compensation expense (3)

4,385



3,724



5,449 Legal-related costs (4)

—



—



2,200 Acquisition related costs (5)

160



8,093



172 Fair value related adjustments (6)

—



7,183



— Covid-19 related costs (7)

2,914



—



— Net loss on divestitures (8)

56,642



—



— Non-GAAP income from operations $ 67,390

$ 60,430

$ 61,633

















Reconciliation of GAAP Operating margin to Non-GAAP Operating margin Reported operating margin on a GAAP basis

-0.9 %



6.2 %



8.1 % Amortization of intangible assets (1)

1.3 %



1.8 %



1.4 % Restructuring charges (2)

0.2 %



—



0.0 % Stock-based compensation expense (3)

0.7 %



0.7 %



1.0 % Legal-related costs (4)

—



—



0.4 % Acquisition related costs (5)

0.0 %



1.6 %



— Fair value related adjustments (6)

—



1.4 %



— Covid-19 related costs (7)

0.5 %



—



— Net loss on divestitures (8)

9.3 %



—



— Non-GAAP operating margin

11.1 %



11.7 %



10.9 %

















Reconciliation of GAAP Gross profit to Non-GAAP Gross profit (in thousands) Reported gross profit on a GAAP basis $ 118,367

$ 99,883

$ 113,728 Amortization of intangible assets (1)

1,625



1,680



1,680 Restructuring charges (2)

—



201



— Stock-based compensation expense (3)

405



414



477 Fair value related adjustments (6)

—



7,183



— Covid-19 related costs (7)

2,914



—



— Non-GAAP gross profit $ 123,311

$ 109,361

$ 115,885

















Reconciliation of GAAP Gross margin to Non-GAAP Gross margin Reported gross margin on a GAAP basis

19.4 %



19.4 %



20.2 % Amortization of intangible assets (1)

0.3 %



0.3 %



0.2 % Restructuring charges (2)

—



—



— Stock-based compensation expense (3)

0.1 %



0.1 %



0.1 % Fair value related adjustments (6)

—



1.4 %



— Covid-19 related costs (7)

0.5 %



—



— Non-GAAP gross margin

20.3 %



21.2 %



20.5 %

















Reconciliation of GAAP Interest and other income (expense) to Non-GAAP Interest and other income (expense) (in thousands)

















Reported interest and other income (expense) on a GAAP basis $ (7,517)

$ (7,711)

$ (6,343) Fair value related adjustments (6)

—



1,400



— Non-GAAP interest and other income (expense) $ (7,517)

$ (6,311)

$ (6,343)

















Reconciliation of GAAP Earnings Per Diluted Share to Non-GAAP Earnings Per Diluted Share

















Reported net income (loss) on a GAAP basis $ (0.56)

$ 0.39

$ 0.61 Amortization of intangible assets (1)

0.17



0.22



0.18 Restructuring charges (2)

0.03



—



0.00 Stock-based compensation expense (3)

0.10



0.09



0.12 Legal-related costs (4)

—



—



0.05 Acquisition related costs (5)

0.01



0.18



— Fair value related adjustments (6)

—



0.19



— Covid-19 related costs (7)

0.06



—



— Net loss on divestitures (8)

1.24



—



— Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (9)

(0.24)



(0.12)



(0.06) Income tax effect of valuation allowance (10)

0.23



0.04



0.05 Non-GAAP net income $ 1.04

$ 0.99

$ 0.95 Weighted average number of diluted shares (thousands) on a non-

GAAP basis

45,637



44,253



45,593



















ULTRA CLEAN HOLDINGS, INC. UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP EFFECTIVE INCOME TAX RATE



















Three Months Ended

July 1,

June 25,

April 1,

2022

2021

2022 (in thousands, except percentages)















Provision for income taxes on a GAAP basis $ 8,708

$ 6,221

$ 8,542 Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (9)

11,081



5,259



2,611 Income tax effect of valuation allowance (10)

(10,688)



(1,956)



(2,084) Non-GAAP provision for income taxes $ 9,101

$ 9,524

$ 9,069

















Income (loss) before income taxes on a GAAP basis $ (13,028)

$ 24,236

$ 39,368 Amortization of intangible assets (1)

7,666



9,511



8,052 Restructuring charges (2)

1,134



(28)



49 Stock-based compensation expense (3)

4,385



3,724



5,449 Legal-related costs (4)

—



—



2,200 Acquisition related costs (5)

160



8,093



172 Fair value related adjustments (6)

—



8,583



— Covid-19 related costs (7)

2,914



—



— Net loss on divestitures (8)

56,642



—



— Non-GAAP income before income taxes $ 59,873

$ 54,119

$ 55,290 Effective income tax rate on a GAAP basis

-66.8 %



25.7 %



21.7 % Non-GAAP effective income tax rate

15.2 %



17.6 %



16.4 %



















1 Amortization of intangible assets related to the Company's business acquisitions 2 Represents severance, retention and costs related to facility closures 3 Represents compensation expense for stock granted to employees and directors 4 Represents estimated costs related to legal proceedings 5 Represents costs related to the acquisition of Ham-Let 6 Adjustments related to the fair values of inventories related to Ham-let and purchase obligation related to QGT 7 Covid-19 related costs incurred during the period 8 Represents the net loss on the divestiture of certain non-core subsidiary entities 9 Tax effect of items (1) through (8) above based on the non-GAAP tax rate

