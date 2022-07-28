Montefiore Awarded $2.3 Million to Care for People with Memory Disorders in the Hudson Valley

NYS Department of Health Grant Brings More Resources and Training Throughout the Region

YONKERS, N.Y., July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York State Department of Health has continued Montefiore Health System's designation as a Center of Excellence for Alzheimer's Disease (CEAD) with a $2.3 million grant over five years to provide comprehensive screening and care planning for individuals with memory impairments and their caregivers in the Hudson Valley.

The population of the seven counties in the Hudson Valley is 2.3 million, according to the 2019 American Community Survey. More than 388,000 of these individuals (16.7%) are 65 or older, slightly higher than the state rate of 16.4%. By 2030, that number is expected to grow by 19%, meaning that by the end of the decade there will be more than 400,000 residents in the region who are 65 or older, significantly increasing the likely incidence of Alzheimer's disease.

The Montefiore CEAD, one of 10 in the state, promotes early diagnosis and assessment by a team of neurologists, geriatricians, neuropsychologists and social workers to determine if an individual's memory issues are caused by Alzheimer's disease, another form of dementia, or are the result of an unrelated medical issue.

"Early and accurate diagnosis offers benefits to both patients and caregivers, including education and advance financial, legal, medical and caregiving planning; access to new treatment modalities and to community-based support services," said Jessica Zwerling, M.D., a neurologist and director of the Montefiore CEAD who is also a professor in the Saul R. Korey Department of Neurology at Albert Einstein College of Medicine. "The funds from NYS Department of Health will help us expand specialized dementia training to more clinicians, psychologists, residents, nurses and social workers throughout the region. We'll also be bolstering education in this area for students at Albert Einstein College of Medicine, ensuring the workforce is best positioned to assist people with memory impairments. Focus will include why care plans must address medical, social and caregiving needs, accounting for each person's native language, level of education, vocation and cultural background. Additionally, it'll note the role of clinical trials in identifying new treatments."

The CEAD is based at Montefiore's Center for the Aging Brain in Yonkers, which partners with multi-specialty practices in the Hudson Valley, resulting in more than 1,200 new diagnostic assessments in the region (plus another 1,000 in the Bronx) in the past year alone.

In addition to training other healthcare providers and creating personalized treatment plans, Montefiore partners with community organizations like the Alzheimer's Association, Westchester Jewish Community Services, the Jewish Association Serving the Aging (JASA) and CaringKind to help families get non-medical support.

