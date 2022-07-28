Akkodis Opens Specialized Operations Center in Mexico City

MEXICO CITY, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Akkodis, a global leader in the engineering and R&D market, has begun supporting its clients from Mexico with the opening of a new Operations Center in Santa Fe, one of the largest and most modern business districts in Mexico City.

Complementing existing offshore Operations Centers, the new Mexico location will provide Akkodis clients with nearshore support services that will enable them to scale fast and jump-start critical business initiatives.

The launch team is comprised of IT specialists who will provide recruitment and selection services for specialized candidate profiles as well as support onboarding and monitoring of new employees.

"Our new Operations Center in Mexico City will help us provide more support options for both new and existing clients," said Mike Small, Head of Akkodis North America. "Many of our clients in North America are looking to bring critical support functions closer to home and Mexico's growing base of professional and technical talent make it a compelling proposition."

"Mexico City offers a vibrant tech community and a highly skilled, English-speaking workforce," said Lane Greever, COO of Akkodis North America. "A new generation of talent is taking advantage of the region's investments in higher education and skills training and we're excited to support our clients with this growing talent pool from our new Operations Center."

About Akkodis

AKKA & Modis, soon to become Akkodis, is a global leader in the engineering and R&D market that is leveraging the power of connected data to accelerate innovation and digital transformation.

With a shared passion for technology and talent, 50,000 engineers and digital experts deliver deep cross-sector expertise in 30 countries across North America, EMEA and APAC. AKKA & Modis offers broad industry experience, and strong know-how in key technology sectors such as mobility, software & technology services, robotics, testing, simulations, data security, AI & data analytics. The combined IT and engineering expertise brings a unique end-to-end solution offering, with four service lines – Consulting, Solutions, Talents and Academy – to support clients in rethinking their product development and business processes, improve productivity, minimize time to market and shape a smarter and more sustainable tomorrow. AKKA & Modis is part of the Adecco Group.

