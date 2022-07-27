AEPONYX to Showcase Technologies and Products at ECOC

MONTREAL, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - AEPONYX Inc., a privately held developer of Photonic Integrated Circuits (PIC) for telecom and datacom markets will be showcasing its technologies and product offerings at the European Conference on Optical Communications Conference and Exhibition (ECOC) in Basel, Switzerland, between September 19th and September 21st.

"AEPONYX is excited to return to the European Conference on Optical Communications and show the advances we have made on our Silicon Nitride (SiN) platform. Our photonic wire bonding and hybrid integration technologies have progressed as a result of our most recent funding round of March 2021. These advances have allowed AEPONYX to begin the sale of its first products into the telecom and datacom markets. Telecom was always our first target market, and we now have orders in hand to deliver upon," explained Philippe Babin, the Chief Executive Officer of AEPONYX.

On display at ECOC, AEPONYX will have its Tunable Optical Filtering/Switching (TOF/S) platform combining the low-loss Silicon Nitride (SiN) waveguides with an innovative, proprietary design for thermo-optically tuned wavelength selectivity.

AEPONYX will also display its Resource Optical Configuration System (R.O.C.S.™ 2) that combines optical sensing and switching in an innovative and user-friendly platform for Artificial Intelligence (AI) and High-Performance Computing (HPC) data centers. The R.O.C.S. 2 improves quality of service where reliable high-speed communication directly to the servers is essential.

"AEPONYX is expanding its operations and reach by migrating its Silicon Nitride (SiN) platform and expertise in hybrid integration, photonic wire bonding and Micro-Electro-Mechanical-Systems (MEMS) into applications for life science, next-generation sensors, and quantum markets. We think our core technologies and expertise can provide size, power, and cost benefits to our customers and partners in these markets," explained Mr. Babin.

"AEPONYX will be looking for free space optics providers whose products could be used in conjunction with our photonics integrated circuits to address new opportunities," outlined Mr. Babin.

AEPONYX will have its Silicon Nitride (SiN) based telecom and datacom product lines on display at booth number 535. Also on display will be AEPONYX's SiN platforms for automotive sensors, life science applications, next-generation sensors, and the quantum market.

About AEPONYX, Inc.

Founded in 2012 and financed with 22M in venture capital money AEPONYX has built a team of photonics experts and Research and Development professionals in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. Having spent a decade in research and development, AEPONYX is now generating revenues and selling a Photonic Integrated Circuit (PIC) platform combining the benefits of Silicon Nitride (SiN) and Micro-Electro-Mechanical-Systems (MEMS). The AEPONYX PIC platform finds applications in telecom, datacom, life science, automotive, and quantum markets.

Working with leading-edge component suppliers, AEPONYX leverages expertise in hybrid integration and photonic wire bonding to bring to market products on a SiN platform with lasers with higher power output, bursting capabilities, ultra-low noise level, or a specific wavelength range. AEPONYX believes that it's photonic wire bonding capability is the technology to solve the industry's hybrid integration puzzle. Expertise in active or passive alignment of components has always been the traditional approach. AEPONYX's photonic wire bonding is the future. Building complex products, like next-generation sensors or quantum sensors, requires expertise in PIC design and manufacturing, electronic design, opto-electronic packaging, design for testing and for manufacturing. This is AEPONYX's expertise.

For more information or to access data sheets for the products built using AEPONYX Silicon Nitride (SiN) platform please visit www.aeponyx.com.

