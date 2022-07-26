Stairwell Announces MSSP Partnership with Cyderes

Integrated Solution Enables Enterprises to Outsmart Attackers

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stairwell, a company that empowers security teams to outsmart any attacker, today announced a strategic partnership with Cyderes, a powerhouse in managed cybersecurity. Cyderes is the first managed security services provider (MSSP) of Stairwell's flagship solution, the Inception platform. Available now, Inception dramatically expands the world-class capabilities of Cyderes' managed detection and response solutions for the modern enterprise.

Inception enables security teams to efficiently identify suspicious artifacts and malware that have evaded point-in-time security controls. The platform continuously analyzes an organization's environment against the latest threat intelligence from multiple sources and exposes threats that would have otherwise remained undetected. When malware-led attacks are identified, Inception streamlines the triage, investigation, and remediation processes, and simultaneously enables the creation of tailored defenses attackers cannot test against.

"It's extremely satisfying to bring the Inception platform's recursive contextual threat analysis, detection, and response capabilities to the Cyderes solution stack," said Mike Wiacek, Stairwell CEO and Founder. "This combination delivers expanded visibility into malicious activity that traditional point-in-time defenses miss and empowers our joint customers with tailor-made defenses that attackers can't evade. Not only are our solutions better together, we also have parallel visions about how cybersecurity must change to outsmart sophisticated attackers, and a driving commitment to achieving that goal."

Partnering with Stairwell allows Cyderes to further optimize its proprietary, cloud-first technology platform, CNAP (Cloud Native Analytics Platform). CNAP is delivered as a true Security as a Service (SECaaS) offering to eliminate the overhead of data management, optimize analyst productivity, and improve effectiveness in analytics, overcoming long-standing hurdles of traditional Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) technology. With Inception directly integrated, security operations teams using CNAP are further enabled to outsmart attackers.

"As cyber threats grow at unprecedented rates, enterprises need the ability to detect and respond to suspicious activity at warp speed. By integrating Cyderes' proprietary CNAP platform with Inception, we are adding critical capabilities to our service so that our clients can rest assured their systems are not compromised," said Eric Foster, Cyderes President. "With this partnership, we are introducing an innovative and truly ground-breaking solution that empowers organizations to stay a step ahead of threat actors."

About Stairwell

Stairwell helps organizations take back the cybersecurity high ground with solutions that attackers can't evade. Its Inception platform empowers security teams to outsmart any attacker by providing continuous contextual threat analysis, detection, and response. The Inception platform is used by a number of Fortune 500 companies. Stairwell is comprised of security industry leaders and engineers from Google and is backed by Sequoia Capital, Accel, and Gradient Ventures.

About Cyderes

As the #1 MSSP in the world (Cyber Defense Magazine's 2021 Top MSSPs List), Cyderes is a global cybersecurity powerhouse offering comprehensive solutions in managed security, identity and access management, and professional services for the modern enterprise. Cyderes provides the people, processes, and technology to manage risk, and detect and respond to any threats – in ways that are better, faster, more cost-effective, and more scalable than traditional in-house solutions. Cyderes has six security operations centers across the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and India.

