Netenrich Presents Resolution Intelligence Cloud at CompTIA ChannelCon 2022

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Netenrich, a Resolution Intelligence Cloud™ platform company, today announced its solution showcase and conference session at CompTIA ChannelCon 2022. Conference attendees are invited to meet with Netenrich experts and attend a security session presented by CISO Chris Morales.

As budgets and resources shrink, CISOs and security leaders need to determine how to keep their businesses running and get more from their current systems, tools, and people. For service providers, the pressures to increase revenues and scale operations for their customers is at critical levels. Netenrich can help.

The company will demo our Resolution Intelligence Cloud platform that scales and secures ops, saves time, and maximizes budgets and resources. Our operational analytics SaaS platform solves the siloed team and tool sprawl issues while alleviating the need for additional security talent. Teams are more productive and focused on high-priority tasks as AI/ML analysis handles the tedious investigation work.

WHEN: August 2 – 4, 2022

WHERE: CompTIA's ChannelCon at Sheraton Grand Chicago Riverwalk

WHAT: Technology Vendor Fair, Booth #109



Tues. Aug. 2, 6 – 7:30 PM CDT, Riverwalk A/B, Level 1

Wed. Aug. 3, 4 – 6 PM CDT, Riverwalk A/B, Level 1

Thurs. Aug. 4, 12:30 – 2:30 PM CDT, Riverwalk A/B, Level 1

Drop by to see a demo, and share your digital ops and security challenges. Book a meeting by contacting us at info@netenrich.com.

Chris Morales, CISO at Netenrich and CompTIA Advisory Council member will present talk entitled "The Importance of People and Processes in Cybersecurity." He shares insights on how taking a risk-aligned approach to operations enables organizations to better predict and manage potential issues before they become critical. The combined analytics and AI/ML eliminates the overload of alerts management, provides contextual intelligence, and prioritizes actions needing immediate attention.

WHEN: Wednesday, August 3, 2022, from 10:45 – 11:15 AM CST

WHERE: Sheraton Ballroom III, Level 4

To learn more about the Netenrich Resolution Intelligence Cloud™ for secure digital operations, visit https://netenrich.com/platform/.

About Netenrich

Netenrich boosts the effectiveness of organizations' security and digital operations so they can avoid disruption and preempt risk. Its Resolution Intelligence Cloud™ is a native SaaS data analytics platform for managing secure operations. Resolution Intelligence uses advanced analytics and machine learning to transform security and operations data into intelligence that organizations can act on before critical issues occur. More than 3,000 customers and managed services providers rely on Netenrich to deliver secure operations at scale and speed.

