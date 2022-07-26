Factor4 Announces Integration with Global POS Solution Provider Ovvi

Factor4 is Ovvi's Preferred Gift Card Provider

BROOMALL, Pa., July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Factor4, LLC, a leading provider of gift card and loyalty solutions, is pleased to announce their gift card integration with Ovvi, a leading developer of innovative technology for the restaurant, hospitality and retail industries.

(PRNewsfoto/Factor4, LLC) (PRNewswire)

The integration allows Ovvi to offer a best-in-class omnichannel gift card solution that enables merchants to seamlessly process gift card transactions in-store, online and via mobile devices completely compatible with Ovvi's POS software and hardware solutions.

"We are thrilled to roll out our integration with Ovvi," said Dan Battista, Factor4 CEO. "The restaurant and retail verticals are two of our strongest and this integration enables us to extend another top POS option to our customers in these verticals. It also enables us to provide Ovvi customers with a complete gift card solution."

"Ovvi's direct integration to Factor4 will streamline and enhance our gift card product offering by selling physical cards & online gifting. The multi-store management platform gives Ovvi the tools to serve chain stores better," said Manan Mehta, Ovvi's CEO.

To learn more about Factor4's integration with Ovvi or their omnichannel gift card and loyalty programs, contact: 484-471-3963 or sales@factor4gift.com.

About Factor4

Factor4, LLC was formed by four payment service experts to provide the premier gift card and loyalty solution. The founders' strength comes from their combined industry expertise and extensive network. Factor4's strength is from its best-in-class proprietary platform, technology, integrations and team. The RewardOS API provides effortless, feature-rich integration to a wide range of point-of-sale devices. Factor4 boasts the most integrations of all gift and loyalty providers. Factor4 serves over 16,000 customers and growing. For more information, visit www.factor4gift.com.

About Ovvi

Headquartered in Stafford, Texas, Ovvi is a leading developer of innovative technology for the restaurant, hospitality and retail industries. Ovvi is the go-to-market trademark brand of Ovvi, LLC. that specializes in complete all-in-one POS (Point-of-Sale) software and hardware systems with comprehensive services to meet the needs of businesses. That includes Fine Dining Restaurants, Quick Service Restaurants (QSR), Pizza Shops, Frozen Yogurt, Convenience Stores, Grocery Stores & Liquor Stores to name a few. Ovvi's open architecture and secure proprietary Restaurant/ Retail software makes it possible for business owners to perform business-enhancing functions that provide operational efficiencies, customer-loyalty programs and flexible business reporting, allowing their business to run more effectively. With Ovvi's POS solution, business owners gain relevant insights to make effective decisions that impact their bottom line. Learn more at: www.ovvihq.com

For media inquiries, contact Aimee DuCasse, Director of Marketing, Factor4 at 610-662-7926 or aimee@factor4gift.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Factor4