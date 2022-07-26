CareerBuilder Expands 100,000 Careers Program by Offering Free Career Coaching Services to Black Information Network (BIN) Listeners

The new resource comes on the heels of the May launch aimed at connecting Black community members with jobs on the CareerBuilder site that provide stability, important benefits, and a higher income.

CHICAGO, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, CareerBuilder announced a new career coaching service that will provide Black Information Network (BIN) listeners with a free 45-minute coaching session. This comes following the announcement that CareerBuilder joined forces with BIN: Black Information Network to launch the 100,000 Careers platform created to connect 100,000 BIN listeners who are looking to advance their careers with current and future employers.

CareerBuilder Relaunch (PRNewsfoto/CareerBuilder) (PRNewswire)

As part of this initiative, job seekers now have access to personalized career guidance via a complimentary coaching session to help unlock their professional potential. The offering provides the chance for BIN listeners to meet with an expert within their industry and receive individually tailored advice and actionable feedback to help promote their career growth. During the one-on-one session, job seekers can ask questions, identify strengths, and work to define a career path that fits their needs. Participants will receive an individualized report that includes actionable advice and a video recording following the online session.

"We see the value and unlimited potential of Black workers and are thrilled to offer this hyper-customized experience in hopes that the community will receive practical feedback relevant to their industry to help them either find a job filled with purpose or grow into their current role," said Kristin Kelley, Chief Marketing Officer at CareerBuilder. "Careers start with mentors and support which is why expert coaching is one of the many ways that the 100,000 Careers initiative can transform the way job seekers find a role."

The free service is meant to help individuals leverage their skills and overcome professional challenges. Exclusively offered to BIN listeners, job seekers will be matched with more than 5,000 coaches available using AI technology and responses from an initial questionnaire.

"The Black Information Network and CareerBuilder are committed to giving job seekers the tools and resources they need to stand out from the crowd," said Tony Coles, Division President for iHeartMedia Multiplatform Group and President for BIN: Black Information Network. "These sessions help match job seekers and experts to help you prepare for your interview. We are excited to offer this service to get one step closer to helping 100,000 listeners find the career of their dreams."

Other useful tools in the program include job listings, resume building tips, as well as CoLab where job seekers can maximize their earning potential and achieve desired schedule flexibility. For more information on the 100,000 Careers initiative and the latest coaching service, visit www.careerbuilder.com/BIN.

About CareerBuilder

CareerBuilder is a global talent marketplace that provides talent acquisition solutions to help employers find, hire and onboard great talent, and helps job seekers build new skills and progressive careers as the modern world of work changes. CareerBuilder has 25 years of experience as a talent company using technology to place people in jobs, and it is the only company with both the technology, through its online platform, and the candidates via its job site, to create a connected end-to-end experience. CareerBuilder also owns Broadbean and Workterra companies and operates in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia serving the majority of the Fortune 500 across five specialized markets. CareerBuilder is majority-owned by funds managed by affiliates of Apollo Global Management, Inc. and Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan Board. For more information, visit careerbuilder.com, and to learn more about our solutions for employers, visit hiring.careerbuilder.com.

About BIN: Black Information Network

BIN: Black Information Network is the first and only 24/7 national and local all-news audio service dedicated to providing an objective, accurate and trusted source of continual news coverage with a Black voice and perspective. BIN is enabled by the resources, assets and financial support of iHeartMedia and the support of its Founding Partners: Bank of America, CVS Health, GEICO, Lowe's, McDonald's USA, Sony, 23andMe and Verizon. BIN is focused on service to the Black community to help foster communication, accountability and deeper understanding.

Media Relations:

CareerBuilder: Sara Skirboll | Alexia Lopez

media@careerbuilder.com

Sunshine Sachs:

careerbuilder@sunshinesachs.com

BIN: Alison Hemmings

AlisonHemmings@iheartmedia.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE CareerBuilder