BECAUSE MARKET CELEBRATES 5th Anniversary with Anti-Ageist Birthday Cards

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Because Market , a Direct-to-Consumer brand that focuses on the ever-evolving needs of older adults, is celebrating its 5th birthday. After looking for incontinence supplies for his family and coming up short, co-founder Alexi Suvacioglu embarked on a mission to bring high-quality bladder protection products discreetly to customers' homes. 5 years later, the company has served over 450,000 customers and is one of the few Direct-to-Consumer companies to focus exclusively on the underserved older adult demographic.

Because Co-Founder, Alexi Suvacioglu, with his mother, Maggie. (PRNewswire)

While Because is celebrating a birthday this month, not everyone, especially those aged 50+, feels celebratory about getting a year older. After reaching a certain age, individuals are often faced with messages that reinforce negative attitudes about aging. To help reframe these attitudes, Because is partnering with Changing the Narrative, a non-profit focused on ending ageism. For the month of August, Because will be giving away age-friendly birthday cards from Changing the Narrative's Anti-ageist Birthday Card Project , to help people re-frame aging, starting with their own friends and family.

"Research shows that thinking positively about aging can improve our health and increase our lifespan. Unfortunately, we're often surrounded by ageist messages. We're excited to partner with Because to push back on the idea that aging is equivalent to decline" says Janine Vanderburg, Director and Chief Catalyst at Changing the Narrative.

"The older adults in my personal life have always been an inspiration to me," says Alexi. "We believe in connecting our customers with products that can help maximize the longevity and quality of life, and we think these cards are another small way to do that."

WHAT IT IS:

For the month of August, Because will be giving away age-friendly birthday cards for individuals to send to loved ones as an alternative to the predominantly negative messages that are available today.

HOW TO GET THEM:

Like, follow, and comment #becauseagingisliving on Facebook @becausemarket or Instagram @because_market , until supplies last.

BECAUSE MARKET

Because Market is a direct-to-consumer company focused on older adults. We started in 2017 with a simple idea - to make it easier for our families to get the products they needed. Today, we are on our way to becoming the #1 trusted brand for older adults, with the goal of helping millions lead vibrant, independent lives. For more information, visit BecauseMarket.com.

