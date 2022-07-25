GNC Powers Up Summer Sweat Sessions With New Bucked Up® Iced Tea Lemonade Flavor

International retailer launches Bucked Up® pre-workouts in a new exclusive flavor

PITTSBURGH, July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- There's nothing quite like a thirst-quenching glass of iced tea or lemonade to make it through a hot summer day. Originally created with simple ingredients, such as tea leaves and lemons, these two summer beverages needed a sprinkle of sugar and a few ice cubes to become favorites for cooling down on the beach or at a barbeque. Now, GNC and Bucked Up® have combined these classics to bring that same refreshing taste to the gym, while also firing up any fitness session with boosted mental focus, calorie burn, and recovery. Available at GNC retail stores and on GNC.com for a limited time, Bucked Up® Iced Tea Lemonade will revitalize workouts and joins an existing range of pre-workouts flavors from Bucked Up® including Berry, Razzle Dazzle, Strawberry Kiwi, Watermelon, Blue Snow Cone, and more.

"The release of Bucked Up® Iced Tea Lemonade is another great milestone in our partnership," said Kevin Maloberti, VP, Merchandising, GNC. "And the momentum in groundbreaking innovation from Bucked Up® this year has been nothing like we've seen before. This exclusive flavor is the perfect antidote to the summer heat and a great complement to the brand's other leading pre-workouts."

From dedicated athletes to fitness lovers, Bucked Up®'s game-changing formulas stimulate performance and maximize calorie-burning efforts. They support optimized results for a variety of fitness goals, using unique science-based ingredients such as MitoBurn®, Beta-Alanine to encourage muscle endurance through buffering the burn, and AlphaSize® for cognitive health.

"We strive to keep athletes operating at their optimal level, with the help of high-stimulant pre-workout formulas in flavors they can be excited about," said Ryan Gardner, Owner, Managing Partner, CEO, Bucked Up®. "Working with GNC has given our team unparalleled insight into the sports and performance space, especially when it comes to consumer interest in new flavors. We're proud to deliver a product that offers a fun twist to the daily fitness grind for GNC consumers!"

Bucked Up® Iced Tea Lemonade is now available in three of the brand's most popular formulas – Pre-Workout, LFG Burn Pre-Workout, and Woke AF™ Nootropic Pre-Workout – sold exclusively at GNC stores nationwide and on GNC.com.

About GNC

GNC is a leading global health and wellness brand that provides high-quality, science-based products and solutions consumers need to live mighty, live fit and live well.

The brand touches consumers worldwide by providing its products and services through company-owned retail locations, domestic and international franchise locations, digital commerce and strong wholesale and retail partnerships across the globe. GNC's diversified, multi-channel business model has worldwide reach and a well-recognized, trusted brand. By combining exceptional innovation, product development capabilities and an extensive global distribution network, GNC manages a best-in-class product portfolio. www.gnc.com.

