New K-12 Pandemic Recovery Practices Released on EduRecoveryHub Highlight Strong Uses of Federal Relief Funds

ORLANDO, Fla., July 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Collaborative for Student Success added 18 new promising educational practices to EduRecoveryHub.org today, as well as updates on education recovery efforts in Connecticut, North Dakota, and Tennessee.

The additions strengthen the EduRecoveryHub platform and assist state and district leaders, educators, and advocates heading into the 2022-23 school year by identifying promising practices funded by federal recovery dollars—practices that can be emulated across states.

"Investments with the potential to accelerate learning, promote family engagement, strengthen the educator workforce, and more are taking shape across the country. While we are pleased to see this work, more can be done and it is critical that funding not be left on the table," said Jim Cowen, executive director of the Collaborative for Student Success. "We're hopeful the promising practices lifted up on the EduRecoveryHub will help districts and states execute practices with the most potential to help students succeed."

Cowen announced the updates to EduRecoveryHub at the Education Writers Association's 75th National Seminar. Updates include practices from seven new states: Hawaii, Michigan, Montana, North Carolina, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, and Rhode Island. An independent panel of individuals and organizations representing the civil rights community, educators, parents, education reformers, and data and policy experts have reviewed more than 50 of the EduRecoveryHub practices from 30 states.

The new practices showcase a range of initiatives, from "Parent Universities" in Newark, NJ to support student learning at home to a summer kindergarten transition program in Hawaii. The site also features new deep dives into state recovery strategies from North Dakota, where their "Be Legendary School Board Leadership Institute" helps school board members stay focused on student growth and progress and Connecticut, where universities have formed a research collaborative to provide feedback on state recovery efforts.

The EduRecoveryHub, launched in January by the Collaborative for Student Success in partnership with the Edunomics Lab at Georgetown University, and the Center on Reinventing Public Education, aims to solicit feedback and increase transparency around the spending of federal K-12 recovery funds. Highlighting a recovery practice on the site does not constitute an endorsement of a state or district's full recovery efforts.

