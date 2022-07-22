MOYNIHAN TRAIN HALL PRESENTS MOYNIHAN MUSIC SERIES IN PARTNERSHIP WITH SING FOR HOPE, A CONTINUED COMMITMENT TO ARTS & CULTURE IN NEW YORK

The Western Hemisphere's busiest transportation facility continues its commitment to best-in-class travel experience with live music and special performances

NEW YORK, July 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Moynihan Train Hall announced today its official partnership with the non-profit Sing for Hope. The partnership builds on the success of Sing for Hope's live music series soft-launched at Moynihan Train Hall in Fall 2021 and designed to welcome travelers to the arts capital of New York City.

Beginning this month, the Sing for Hope program at Moynihan Train Hall will offer even more world-class musical performances reflective of New York City's diverse cultural landscape, along with special holiday concerts and public arts activations for all to enjoy. Spearheaded and supported by Empire State Development, the Sing for Hope concert series will reach millions of travelers annually and provide employment for hundreds of New York City's finest artists from Broadway, Lincoln Center, and more, during a critical time in NYC's post-pandemic recovery.

The 255,000-square-foot Moynihan Train Hall is a unique blend of classical and contemporary design that features a one-acre sky-lit atrium, a signature clock, and cutting-edge technology. The train hall provides immediate benefits of efficiency and accessibility while also enhancing quality of life for New Yorkers and visitors alike.

Doug Carr, Executive Director of Moynihan Station Development Corporation, said, "Furthering our commitment to incorporating world-class art at Moynihan Train Hall, the partnership with Sing for Hope builds upon the stunning physical art installations to include the work of pre-eminent musicians of Sing for Hope in performances as diverse as our great city, celebrating the creative spirit of New Yorkers.

"The musical talents of the Sing for Hope artists truly elevate the commuter experience and lift the spirits of visitors. Moynihan Train Hall is thrilled to offer the public these unique NYC experiences," said Helen Twingley of Sound Color Story, Moynihan Train Hall Marketing and Communications representative.

Five-time-Grammy-Award-winning and Oscar-winning artist Jon Batiste, a Sing for Hope Board Member since 2015, said, "We bring the Sing for Hope programs to our shared public spaces because the context of where you experience music can profoundly change you. Public sharing of art fosters and affirms community. It's what we need right now, what the world needs."

Sing for Hope Co-Founder Monica Yunus said, "Sing for Hope is best known for our beloved Sing for Hope Pianos, launched in 2010, and today one of NYC's largest annual public arts programs. This past year, we were honored to play a vital role at Javits Center Vaccination Site, employing hundreds of musicians and reaching 270,000 New Yorkers through our daily concerts. What could be better now than to bring our harmonies to Moynihan Train Hall, the newest jewel of our city?"

Continued Sing for Hope Co-Founder Camille Zamora, "It's a dream for Sing for Hope to partner with Moynihan Train Hall to employ NYC's renowned creative community to enrich the transit hub experience for commuters and staff. Moynihan Train Hall has built the arts into its civic vision on a fundamental level, partnering with SFH to provide employment for high-level professional musicians as we emerge from historic levels of unemployment and underemployment during the pandemic. These kinds of programs bind our communities together and renew our hope."

Sing for Hope's programming at Moynihan Train Hall will include vibrant instrumental performances from a broad range of genres each week, and in the year ahead, will expand to include vocal soloists, full choirs, dance, and visual arts. Featured ensembles and artists will range from community choruses to leading Broadway stars to Latin jazz greats The Mambo Kings and more.

Initial response to Sing for Hope at Moynihan Train Hall has been overwhelmingly positive. At a soft-launch event earlier this summer, commuter Josh Popoff paused for a moment to enjoy music ranging from Abba to Vivaldi performed by the all-star quintet of Victoria Paterson, Hiroko Taguchi, Clara Warnaar, Philip Payton, and Peter Sachon. In Popoff's words, "The music is outstanding! Thanks for creating a moment of serenity in a crazy world."

Get involved: if interested in sponsoring the Moynihan Train Hall Music Series with Sing for Hope, contact: media@moynihantrainhall.nyc

ABOUT MOYNIHAN TRAIN HALL

Moynihan Train Hall is the city's newest grand civic icon. Led by Empire State Development, New York State's economic development agency, the $1.6 billion project transforms the 100+ year-old James A. Farley Post Office Building into a modern, world-class transit hub – an idea first proposed by the late United States Senator Daniel Patrick Moynihan more than a quarter-century ago. At 255,000-square-feet, housing both Amtrak and Long Island Rail Road ticketing and waiting areas, the unrivaled design includes state-of-the-art security features and a contemporary, digital passenger experience. Moynihan Train Hall achieved the U.S. Green Building Council's rigorous Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Silver rating and is the first building worldwide to successfully qualify for certification under the new LEED for Transit (Building Design + Construction) rating system. Visit moynihantrainhall.nyc for more info.

ABOUT SING FOR HOPE

Sing for Hope harnesses the power of the arts to create a better world. Our creative programs bring hope, healing, and connection to millions of people in hospitals, schools, care facilities, refugee camps, transit hubs, and community spaces worldwide. A non-profit organization founded in New York City in response to the events of 9/11, Sing for Hope partners with hundreds of community-based organizations, mobilizes thousands of artists in creative service, and produces artist-created Sing for Hope Pianos across the US and around the world. The official Cultural Partner of the World Summit of Nobel Peace Laureates, Sing for Hope champions art for all because we believe the arts have an unmatched capacity to uplift, unite, and heal.

Sing for Hope's work is made possible by the Sing for Hope Founders' Circle: The International Foundation for Arts and Culture (Dr. Haruhisa Handa, Chairman, Sing for Hope Global Patron), The Arnhold Foundation in loving memory of Sissy and Henry Arnhold, The Thea Petschek Iervolino Foundation, The Anna-Maria & Stephen Kellen Foundation, Jacqueline Novogratz and Chris Anderson, The Seedlings Foundation, and Ann Ziff; The National Endowment for the Arts; New York State Council on the Arts; and Fosun International. Learn more at singforhope.org.

Media contact:

Helen Twingley

Communications and Marketing, Moynihan Train Hall

media@moynihantrainhall.nyc

View original content:

SOURCE Moynihan Train Hall; Sing for Hope