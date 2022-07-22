GLOBAL VIRUS NETWORK (GVN) CONVENES FIRST-OF-ITS-KIND CONFERENCE TO EVALUATE THE PUBLIC HEALTH MAGNITUDE OF LONG COVID AND DEFINE A GLOBAL RESEARCH ROADMAP TO ADDRESS THE CRISIS

WORLD LEADERS IN SCIENCE, HEALTHCARE, ACADEMIA, BUSINESS AND GOVERNMENT DISCUSS ISSUES AND RAMIFICATIONS OF LONG COVID

BALTIMORE, July 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Virus Network (GVN), a coalition of world leading medical virology research centers, yesterday concluded a two-day gathering on the 'Science of Long COVID.' The first-of-its-kind conference reviewed the wealth of cohort data on long COVID, constructed a framework to characterize and define the conditions, and identified the most critical and urgent areas of research needed to better understand, diagnose, and treat this developing public health crisis.

"There is no doubt that long COVID has proven to be as nightmarish as we feared, but what we heard over the past two days reassured us that our colleagues from the global scientific community are ready to come together to rise to the challenge. To do that effectively, the scientists of the GVN and those who participated in the conference call upon governments, foundations, and other institutions worldwide to commit the billions of research dollars required to address the catastrophe of long COVID," said Prof. Christian Bréchot, M.D., Ph.D., GVN President and Associate Vice President for International Partnerships and Innovation at the University of South Florida.

Across the globe, nearly half of COVID-19 survivors struggle with persistent symptoms four months or more after diagnosis and are colloquially referred to as long COVID or long haulers. Conference speakers from around the world focused on the vast public health implications of this highly prevalent condition. During the proceedings, they outlined approaches to and research of this complex phenomenon that has already cost Americans alone an estimated $50 billion annually in lost income, a data point that could translate to $200 billion or more of lost income around the globe.

"The prevalence of long COVID is staggering," said Robert Gallo, M.D., Co-founder and Scientific Chair of the GVN and Director of the Institute of Human Virology at the University of Maryland School of Medicine. "Two years into the pandemic, we have concrete and irrefutable proof from cohort studies following individuals as they experience a litany of symptoms—memory problems, relentless fatigue, difficulty breathing, cardiac concerns, insomnia and more. What we lacked, and what this conference achieved, is a data-driven and scientific baseline that helps scientific, policymaking and healthcare stakeholders to understand and approach the underlying aspects of long COVID and consequently arrive at a global research framework."

As part of the process to establish a global research framework, the conference presented key scientific and clinical evidence on long COVID's far-ranging global impact:

Asia 51% of COVID cases becoming long COVID, Europe 44%, U.S. 31%); and lasting elevated risk levels among long COVID survivors for cardiovascular disease and diabetes. 243 million long COVID cases worldwide with a disproportionate burden affecting females (49% versus 37% for men); continental differences (51% of COVID cases becoming long COVID,44%, U.S. 31%); and lasting elevated risk levels among long COVID survivors for cardiovascular disease and diabetes.

Striking clinical parallels exist between "COVID-fog" and "chemo-fog," with the whole-body inflammation in both causing changes to brain circuitry and cognitive impairment. Different cytokines—immune hormones that affect immune and other cells—may be promising biomarkers, and even therapeutic targets, to measure long COVID's effects in the body and ameliorate long COVID disease.

30-50% of long haulers report breathlessness and 10-20% report cough . More severe lingering effects of long COVID on the respiratory system include damage and scarring of lung tissue . These changes are not necessarily predicted by the severity of the disease or whether a patient was hospitalized. Vaccination has reduced the numbers of individuals with long COVID respiratory disease, while new COVID variants show milder effects.

Risk factors for long COVID include Type 2 Diabetes, SARS-CoV-2 RNAemia, Epstein-Barr virus viremia, microclots, protein misfolding, and both pre-existing and disease-specific autoimmunity. These associations are most detectable at the time of diagnosis, emphasizing the need for early disease measurements to advance understanding.

"Despite the fact that enormous numbers of people are suffering from persistent symptoms after recovering from Covid, it's been very difficult to define a syndrome to even start to consider how to make a difference. The conference was a great chance to bring together scientists and clinicians to brainstorm about the best future approaches, "said Eric Rubin, M.D., Ph.D., Editor in Chief, New England Journal of Medicine and Adjunct Professor of Immunology and Infectious Diseases, Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health.

The GVN is committed to fostering true collaboration among virologists, medical specialists, governments, and non-governmental organizations alike to combat long COVID's critical threat to international health. The conference wrapped up with a call to action for governments and funding agencies to allocate resources to strengthen scientific training and response mechanisms across these priority focus areas:

Conduct large scale data analysis on existing cohort studies . Bring the scientific community together to share insights and use artificial intelligence to advance understanding.

Acknowledge the effect of time . Research cannot be relegated to studying the effects of ancestral strains of the virus prior to the availability of vaccines. We need diverse samples from patients infected by all subvariants, segmented by whether or not they were vaccinated and whether or not they had prior infection.

Transition to interventional clinical trials . A substantial amount of observational data exists on long COVID, documenting an effect on different organ systems in varying degrees of severity for a range of times. We now must move to understand the risks and benefits of treatment within those ranges of time and the best biomarkers to track them. We will need innovative trial designs to move swiftly from early phase studies to large scale clinical trials.

Linkage of people living with Long COVID to research activities. We recognize the desperation and frustration of people living with Long COVID and echo their calls for urgent investment in scientific and clinical research so that we can inform the design of much-needed clinical services, identify better diagnostic tests as well as optimal models of care, and discover treatment options for Long COVID.

The GVN and the leads of its long COVID Task Force agree that long COVID is an opportunity to create a cohesive, global public health response unlike any other historical effort. To better arm policymakers and decision-makers in prioritizing funding for research and interventions, we've mapped out in a clinical framework assessing how the virus preys on pre-existing conditions and interacts with our biological mechanisms, resulting in clinical manifestations. More than 243 million people worldwide have or had long COVID. The scientific pursuit of solutions will require adequate funding and a continued commitment to information sharing, which is why the GVN commits to convening regular global conferences to continue this urgent discussion.

