PHX MINERALS INC. TO ANNOUNCE FISCAL 2022 THIRD QUARTER RESULTS AND HOST EARNINGS CALL ON AUG. 9, 2022

OKLAHOMA CITY, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PHX MINERALS INC., "PHX," (NYSE: PHX), today announced it will release results for its fiscal 2022 third quarter ended June 30, 2022, on Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, following the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange. Additionally, the Company will host a conference call to discuss the results at 11:00 a.m. EDT on Aug. 9, 2022. Management's discussion will be followed by a question and answer session with investors. To participate on the conference call, please dial 877-407-3088 (domestic) or 201-389-0927 (international).

The news release will be available at www.phxmin.com in the "Investors" section. A replay of the conference call will be available by dialing 877-660-6853 and using the access code 13731836.

PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE: PHX) Oklahoma City-based, PHX Minerals Inc. is a natural gas and oil mineral company with a strategy to proactively grow its mineral position in its core areas of focus. PHX owns approximately 75,000 net leased mineral acres principally located in Oklahoma, Louisiana, Texas, North Dakota, and Arkansas.

