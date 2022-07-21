Dr. Julia Miller Joins Animal Dermatology Group at New Dermatology Specialty Facility in Louisville, Kentucky

IRVINE, Calif., July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Animal Dermatology Group, Inc. ("ADG"), the largest veterinary dermatology specialty business in the U.S., today announced that Dr. Julia Miller has joined ADG's Kentucky practice at its new facility, Animal Dermatology Clinic – Louisville.

Prior to joining ADG, Dr. Miller was the Assistant Clinical Professor in Dermatology at the Cornell University College of Veterinary Medicine. She received her veterinary medicine degree as well as completed her dermatology residency at Cornell and achieved diplomate status with the American College of Veterinary Dermatology in 2019. Dr. Miller was honored with the New York State Veterinary Conference Speaker of the Year in 2018, the Zoetis Distinguished Teacher Award in 2021 and has contributed significantly to published research in the fields of veterinary dermatology and equine medicine.

"I'm excited to return to clinical practice and work with the ADG team," said Dr. Miller, "With my love for both companion animal and equine medicine, Louisville is the ideal place for me to make a difference in the health and quality of life of my patients."

Dr. Miller's addition coincides with the grand opening of ADG's new practice location for Animal Dermatology Clinic – Louisville, a 4,000 square foot state-of-the-art veterinary specialty facility dedicated to the advanced practice of veterinary dermatology and the management of acute and chronic skin and ear conditions in dogs, cats and horses. The Louisville practice serves as one of the leading centers for clinical practice and education in the area.

Steve Mrha, ADG's Chief Executive Officer stated, "We are delighted to welcome Dr. Miller to our new Louisville facility, joining Drs. Joya Griffin, Katie Lake Robertson and Jeff Tinsley. This team exemplifies our commitment to building a center of dermatology excellence that supports the needs of clients and referring veterinarians in Kentucky and the surrounding markets as well as providing a solid foundation to help train the next generation of veterinary dermatology specialists."

Animal Dermatology Group is the largest veterinary dermatology business in the U.S., providing the highest quality care to pets with acute and chronic skin conditions. ADG has over 50 veterinarians supporting more than 40 primary and satellite locations where its specialists are actively involved in providing clinical care, research and academic training. For more information, please visit www.animaldermatology.com.

