Diamond J Properties announces Grand Opening Land Sale Event for lakefront community, Stillwater Shores, on July 30th, 2022

DALLAS, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Diamond J Properties announces Grand Opening Land Sale Event for private lakefront community, Stillwater Shores, on July 30th, 2022. Stillwater Shores is a 221-acre development located just 60 minutes from Dallas, TX on Richland-Chambers Reservoir.

This gated community features 1 to 8 acre properties with prices starting at $69,900. Properties feature rolling pasture, mature hardwoods, ponds, and panoramic views. The community features a private gated entrance, paved roads, underground utilities, high-speed internet, event pavilion and community boat docks.

These lakefront properties are the perfect spot to build your retirement home, getaway home, and it's a great investment!

Visit www.stillwatershorestx.com to learn more and schedule your priority appointment.

Appointments are required for the July 30th Land Sale Event. Call 833-499-1424 today to schedule your appointment.

About Diamond J Properties

Diamond J Properties specializes in creating communities in Texas. With over 80 years of combined experience in real estate acquisition, development, marketing and sales, our team knows what it takes to create communities where people will be proud to call home. We make it easy to build your dream home in Texas by putting in the necessary infrastructure including paving roads, electricity, water, permitting, wildlife exemptions etc.

Learn more about Diamond J Properties: https://www.diamondjproperties.com/

