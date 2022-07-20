Wilentz, Goldman & Spitzer Elects Angelo J. Cifaldi as President and Managing Director

WOODBRIDGE, N.J., July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wilentz, Goldman & Spitzer, P.A. is pleased to announce Angelo J. Cifaldi has been elected as the President and Managing Director of the century-old law firm.

Angelo J. Cifaldi (PRNewswire)

"I am honored to be elected as the next President and Managing Director of Wilentz, I look forward to serve and lead our client-focused Firm, and to continue to uphold the legal profession's highest values," said Cifaldi. He added, "I am committed to the Firm's success, and delivering quality service to our clients."

Cifaldi succeeds Lisa A. Gorab, who served in the role since January 2021. Brian Molloy, current Chairman of the Board, said, "Angelo's unyielding dedication to prioritizing the Firm's best interest through his years of service on numerous Firm committees, including the Management Committee, has positioned him well for his new role."

"As we look to the future, we are confident that Angelo is the right person to lead Wilentz and carry on our long legacy of providing the highest level of service and support to our clients, employees, and community," added Molloy.

Over the past 38 years at Wilentz, Cifaldi has served in several senior leadership capacities, including as a member of the Management Committee and as Co-Chair of the Mass Tort/Class Action and Cannabis Law groups. He most recently served as Assistant Managing Director, where he played a leading role in directing the Firm's operations and response during the COVID-19 public health emergency. "The manner in which Boards directed their organization during the peak of the pandemic was a critical factor in the ability to emerge from the crisis. At Wilentz, we have pushed forward into this new era and continue to support all of our clients' needs," said Cifaldi.

About Wilentz, Goldman & Spitzer, P.A.

Wilentz, Goldman & Spitzer, P.A. is one of the largest and most successful law firms in New Jersey, offering legal services to corporate, individual and governmental clients in almost every area of the practice of law. Wilentz lawyers have practiced at the forefront of landmark cases, regulatory matters and high-profile transactions since its founding by David T. Wilentz. The firm is based in Woodbridge and has offices in Eatontown, Newark, Red Bank, New York City and Philadelphia. For more information about Wilentz, visit www.wilentz.com.

Contact: Timothy P. Carr, 732.855.6030 | tcarr@wilentz.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Wilentz, Goldman & Spitzer, P.A.