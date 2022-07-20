Vectra AI Strengthens Leadership Team with New Chief Marketing Officer

Marketing expert Tommy Jenkins will drive company's global brand awareness and grow market presence

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vectra AI, a leader in threat detection and response, today announced the appointment of Tommy Jenkins as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). With more than 20 years' experience in technology, Jenkins has a proven track record of developing successful go-to-market strategies and scaling global demand generation engines. Jenkins joins Vectra following a period of exceptional growth and will play a pivotal role in continuing to increase the company's global footprint.

"As the volume and scale of cyberattacks continues to grow, most organizations are rapidly increasing their investment in threat detection and response controls to protect themselves from malicious actors," said Hitesh Sheth, president, and CEO at Vectra AI. "This has resulted in the rapid expansion of our global operations in recent months. We are excited to welcome Tommy to our executive leadership team as he will be instrumental in driving Vectra's next phase of growth. His vast marketing experience will take our global go-to-market strategy to new directions and deepen our engagement with existing and prospective customers."

As CMO, Jenkins will oversee all of Vectra's strategic marketing initiatives: increasing company growth, driving global brand recognition through creative storytelling, and serving as an innovation catalyst, implementing robust marketing technology capabilities. Jenkins most recently served as Acting CMO at Veeam, a leading provider of backup, recovery, and data management solutions, where he devised innovative marketing strategies to drive revenue and pipeline growth as well as strong global brand recognition. He has also held executive leadership positions at Red Hat, AvidXchange and SevOne, where he led the companies to sustained growth.

"As organizations shift more of their applications and data to the cloud, cyber attackers have refined their tactics and techniques, finding new avenues of entry and more ways to move discreetly inside an organization's environment," said Jenkins. "In fact, how, when and where most attackers get in remains largely unknown. As a company, Vectra is uniquely positioned and recognized as a leader in solving this problem. I am thrilled to join the team during a critical point in the company's growth and looking forward to expanding our global operations and furthering our successful market penetration."

About Vectra

Vectra® is a leader in cyber threat detection and response for hybrid and multi-cloud enterprises. The Vectra platform uses AI to detect threats at speed across public cloud, identity, SaaS applications, and data centers. Only Vectra optimizes AI to detect attacker methods—the TTPs at the heart of all attacks—rather than simplistically alerting on "different." The resulting high-fidelity threat signal and clear context enables cybersecurity teams to respond to threats sooner and to stop attacks in progress faster. Organizations worldwide rely on Vectra for cybersecurity resilience in the face of dangerous cyber threats and to prevent ransomware, supply chain compromise, identity takeovers, and other cyberattacks from impacting their businesses. For more information, visit vectra.ai.

