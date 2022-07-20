Members of Train Share First Car Memories

Mercury Insurance's 'My First Car' takes an intimate look at music artists' first rides

Train Headlines Show at the FivePoint Amphitheatre in Irvine, CA Friday (7/29)

LOS ANGELES, July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mercury Insurance (NYSE: MCY) and Live Nation have partnered up again to help connect music fans with the artists they love through the creation of Mercury's "My First Car" series, which provides an inside look at artists' fond memories and firsts behind the wheel.

"Most fans dream of learning more about their favorite artists," said Erik Thompson, Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer at Mercury Insurance. "We built the 'My First Car' series with that dream in mind. There are so many memories and experiences associated with owning your first car and having that first sense of freedom. These are the memories we wanted to share with audiences everywhere, and we thought the best way to do this would be to ask artists about their first car experiences."

Train is among several artists participating in the My First Car series.

"I think my first vehicle was a 1978 Chevrolet Chevette," said Pat Monahan, lead singer of Train. "It was my mom's car and she let me drive it. It was pretty sweet! My finest memory of that Chevette was that I was allowed to do it all by myself. I was a 16 year old kid and being able to drive around and pick up [my] friends in Erie, Pennsylvania was a pretty big deal. I can't say I loved anything most about the actual vehicle, [but] the freedom of the vehicle was what I loved most."

For access to Mercury Insurance's 2022 concert series, visit https://www.mercuryinsurance.com/music/ .

Watch the Train My First Car video now, at https://www.mercuryinsurance.com/myfirstcar/

See Train's headlining tour live at FivePoint Amphitheatre in Irvine, California Friday July 29, 2022. Other artists performing include Thunderstorm Artis, rock band Blues Traveler, and fellow Mercury concert series artist Jewel. Learn more about the show and buy tickets at Livenation.com

About Mercury Insurance

Mercury Insurance (NYSE: MCY) is a multiple-line insurance carrier predominantly offering personal auto, homeowners, renters and commercial insurance through a network of independent agents in Arizona, California, Illinois, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Oklahoma, Texas and Virginia, as well as auto insurance in Florida. Mercury writes other lines of insurance in various states, including business owners and business auto, landlord, home-sharing, ride-hailing and mechanical protection insurance.

Since 1962, Mercury has provided customers with tremendous value for their insurance dollar by pairing ultracompetitive rates with excellent customer service. Mercury has earned A ratings from A.M. Best and Fitch, as well as ranking highest in the J.D. Power 2021 U.S. Insurance Digital Experience StudySM and four consecutive "Best Auto Insurance Company" awards from Insure.com. For more information visit www.MercuryInsurance.com or follow the company on Twitter or Facebook.

About Train

Train is an American rock band from San Francisco which was formed in 1993. As of 2022 the band consists of Pat Monahan, Taylor Locke, Hector Maldonado, Jerry Becker, Matt Musty, Sakai Smith, and Nikita Houston. The band achieved mainstream success with their debut album, Train. The album was released in 1998 with the hit "Meet Virginia". Train's 2001 album, Drops of Jupiter, contained the lead single "Drops of Jupiter (Tell Me)". The single won two Grammy Awards in 2002, and the album was certified double platinum. In late 2009, Train released the album, Save Me, San Francisco, that produced three singles—the RIAA six time platinum-certified international hit "Hey, Soul Sister", "If It's Love" and "Marry Me". The album was certified gold by both the RIAA and ARIA. For more information about Train, visit https://savemesanfrancisco.com/ .

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) is the world's leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts, and Live Nation Media & Sponsorship. For additional information, visit www.livenationentertainment.com .

Mercury Insurance Logo. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Mercury Insurance